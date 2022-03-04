Nik Stauskas to Celtics

Adrian Wojnarowski: Nik Stauskas is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Stauskas had a historic week, scoring 100 points on 57 and 43 point performances in back-to-back games for Grand Rapids.

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Sauce Castillo to Boston, things are about to get spicy! – 10:24 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Nik Stauskas is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @Priority Sports tell ESPN. Stauskas had an historic week, scoring 100 points on 57 and 43 point performances in back-to-back games for Grand Rapids. – 10:22 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Nik Stauskas makes G League history with 100 points over two games

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:01 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nick Stauskas combines for 100 points in his last two games sportando.basketball/en/nick-stausk… – 5:54 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Just a casual 100 points for Nik Stauskas over his last two games in the G League.

Gotta imagine a 10-Day could be coming soon? – 9:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

March 2, 1962: Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 vs. the Knicks.

March 1-2, 2022: Sauce Castillo scores 100 vs. a bunch of future Knicks. – 9:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Victor Oladipo takes flight after G League workouts, but Markieff Morris remains grounded. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Dragic reunion looms; Tyler’s not-so-terrible takes; and after Heat cameo, Stauskas goes for 57. – 2:02 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Nik Stauskas dominate, put up 57 spot in G-League game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/wat… – 1:01 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Nik Stauskas had 57 tonight in a GLeague game. Maybe he will get a call up.

I swore he was going to be a really good NBA player. He made me question my eye for a while lol – 12:17 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Nik Stauskas is out here hoopin in the G League. 57 points? Ok, Sauce. – 10:11 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Grand Rapids Gold guard Nik Stauskas finished with 57 points in a win over the Wisconsin Herd tonight, shooting 20-29 from the floor (69%) and 11-15 from deep (73%). – 9:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nik Stauskas tonight for Grand Rapids: 57 points (20-29 FG’s, 11-15 3FG’s). Hit his first 11 shots and first seven 3s of the game. 34 points in 13 minutes. Must have heard that MPJ was arriving soon.

pic.twitter.com/vwZW8lrgt7 – 9:06 PM

Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Mario Chalmers, forward Chris Silva and guard Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. -via NBA.com / December 31, 2021

Michael Singer: The Heat intend to sign Nik Stauskas to a 10-day hardship exception, league sources tell @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / December 30, 2021

Mike Singer: Nik Stauskas had interest from several teams, I’m told, but was overjoyed at landing with the Raptors out of Grand Rapids. -via Twitter @msinger / December 21, 2021