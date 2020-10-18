Nik Sharma: ‘Cooking techniques have foundations in science’

Around four years ago, when he was working as a food photographer at a San Francisco-based meal delivery startup, Nik Sharma’s bosses delicately informed him that they were unhappy with his work. The problem? Well, his images were far, far too good. “The photos I was taking looked better than what people were getting delivered,” remembers Sharma with a laugh. “Customer expectations didn’t match what showed up. So I was told to tone down the quality of my photos and make them more realistic, which was a very bizarre thing to be told.”

It’s a story that confirms what devoted fans of this Mumbai-born, California-based cook and food writer have known for some time. Sharma – as evidenced by the tactile, painterly self-taken photographs that tend to accompany his recipes – has an innate visual understanding of culinary desirability. Sunset-yellow mango pudding appears sprinkled with pistachios; honey swirls onto figs in glistening strands; brown hands scatter flour in moody, Caravaggio lighting. Whether through his acclaimed blog, A Brown Table, or in Season – his debut cookbook from 2018 – the 40-year-old’s signature is food that unites earthy, cross-cultural abundance with uncommon good looks. He has, to put it another way, a feeder’s heart and an aesthete’s eye.

Now, however, his second recipe collection is out to explore the brains underpinning the beauty. Drawing on Sharma’s former career as a molecular biologist, The Flavor Equation deploys science to expand our notion of deliciousness – breaking it down into categories such as “emotion”, “mouthfeel” and “sight” – so that we can more effectively harness it in our cooking. “Even when I write about flavour I still tend to think about [it as] just aroma and taste,” he says. “But flavour is so many things. Texture, nostalgia; it’s a real multidimensional component.”

In practice, this thinking yields a book thick with illustrative diagrams, thoughtful deconstructions of the key pillars of flavour (including the five main tastes plus “fieriness” and “richness”), further reflections on Sharma’s mixed Indian heritage (his Hindu father is from Uttar Pradesh while his Roman Catholic mother is from Goa) and polyglot dishes that range from fried eggs with masala hash browns to buns filled with Portuguese chouriço sausage. In many ways it feels like a media-savvy splicing of Blumenthalian molecular gastronomy and the core philosophy of Samin Nosrat’s hit Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat. However, for Sharma, this pivot to science comes from a wholly organic place.

“Even though I left my scientific career a while back, that process of thinking hasn’t gone away,” says Sharma, chatting to me on a video call from the new Los Angeles home he and his husband moved into midway through lockdown. “I still go back to science papers to try to figure out why something is or isn’t working in the kitchen. So I wanted to write a book that was founded in the principles of science but that also felt approachable and practical.”

Hitting on this concept meant Sharma was free to figuratively don his lab coat for some rigorous experimentation in the kitchen. For instance, his gunpowder oven fries were perfected only after 28 different variations, and a textural eureka moment inspired, strangely enough, by the way citric acid is used in blood collection tubes. Elsewhere, attempts to explore how bitterness and sweetness counterbalance each other led to a pared-back idea for roasted fruits with coffee miso tahini. “I knew the science concept might be perceived as tough,” he notes. “So I wanted the recipes to feel more simple.”

Mostly, though, The Flavor Equation seeks to show that science in food is not all about gels, liquid nitrogen ice-cream and reverse spherification. “A lot of the cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations have foundations in science,” he says. “A vinaigrette is an emulsion at the end of the day. In Indian cooking they use a technique called tadka, where oil is heated and used as a solvent to extract essential oils from spices. There’s so much knowledge embedded in that technique.”

In this light, what Sharma is doing is making a case for the sophistication of things that home cooks do without a second thought. And highlighting the interconnectedness of what goes on at domestic cookers whether they are in Memphis or Mumbai. “Science happens in every kitchen, not just in the west,” he says. Now, his new book is out to make all our gastronomic experiments that bit more informed, impactful and, yes, maybe even a little more beautiful.

Story continues