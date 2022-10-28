NIINFA Sculptural Bags Are Forged Weapons for the Divine Feminine

Mexican designer Patricia Garate, whose creative practice revolves around wearable sculptural handbags, has released her first accessories line, NIINFA. Carefully handcrafted in a small foundry outside of Mexico City, NIINFA explores feminine power and mystique justice through a poetic visual language that can often be perceived as monstrous or chthonic.

Playing with the concept of the divine feminine and obscure magic, the NIINFA bags can be interpreted as forged weapons or amulets of strength. The first enigmatic bags installment, made using recycled aluminum and leather and available in earthy hues, is centered on the beauty of repulsion. Garate describes the Cicatrix bag as "a charm of power that conjures female protection, character, and fortitude."

The NIINFA handbags hold an unexplained mystery — the focus is still on the sculptural form, yet the label's explorations are irreverent and nuanced. Garate is fascinated with the idea of making a man feel repulsed to look for something in a woman's handbag, making her creations' commands a fear more shocking than that of brute force.

Priced at $760 USD, the Cicatrix bag is now available to shop on the brand's website.

