Late nights, long hours worth it for Canes’ Sebastian Aho and his proud father, Harri

Harri Aho says he never misses seeing his son, Sebastian, play for the Carolina Hurricanes, watching each game live in Finland.

For Harri, that means a lot of being awake in the wee hours, and a lot of missed sleep. But, whether Sebastian plays well or not, Harri wants to see it, not catch up on it later on replay.

In Sebastian’s case, it has mostly been good.

It was more than good Thursday: He had both goals for the Canes in a 2-1 road win over the Calgary Flames, including the overtime winner.

Aho’s timely production

Sebastian took a short pass from goalie Frederik Andersen in the Canes zone, turned up ice and never stopped. The center zipped up the left wing, leaving the Flames’ Elias Lindholm chasing, and beat goalie Jacob Markstrom with a shot and then quick follow over Markstrom’s pad to give the Canes (18-6-1) the two points.

“Sometimes, the best player just has to take over,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

Sebastian did that, scoring his 13th goal of the season. His 12th, in the first period, came when he outworked defenseman Rasmus Andersson behind the Calgary net, centered a pass, then slipped in front of the crease to redirect a Jaccob Slavin pass past Markstrom.

“Sebastian has been always very competitive, and that is natural for him,” Harri said via email. “He has not been the biggest player and that’s why he has found different ways to compete and win.

“It has been remarkable to see that he can be at his best when it really counts.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho, left, scores the on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during overtime in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Chip off the ol’ block

That’s not just a proud poppa talking. Harri is a hockey man. He has been general manager of the Karpat team in Oulu, Finland, and played in the Finnish pro leagues until retiring in 2001-2002.

Harri analyzes all of his son’s games and offers the wise advice of a father, but also as a confidante and, if need be, critic.

Asked about Sebastian’s development the past few seasons, Harri wrote: “His game has improved (the) past years as a center especially in face-offs. Reliable two-way game has always been there, but I think he has been stronger in battles last year and this season.”

Sebastian does not back off along the boards or in the corners. Listed at 6 feet and 176 pounds, the 24-year-old forward can show surprising strength despite his lack of size and has those quick hands and instincts. And that competitiveness.

The Canes needed it Thursday.

“That’s your best player,” Brind’Amour said. “We rely on him to do a lot of things and he came through for us when I think a lot of guys were just having off nights.”

Father knows best

Sebastian can be better. He knows it and his father knows it.

“He can still improve his production in offense and can be better physically,” Harri wrote. “He is still a young player. He can work on his shot as well.”

Sebastian’s shot seems, well, pretty good. He has converted 16.3 percent of his 80 shots. And Harri was right about his son’s faceoff improvement — Sebastian has won almost 54 percent of his draws this season, the best of his six-year career.

And about that point production: Sebastian has 29 points in 26 games and has had multi-point games the past four games (three goals, six assists). His game-winning goal Thursday was his first this season, and the 28th of his career.

It will be a full season for Sebastian. If the 2022 Winter Olympics are held in Beijing — and if the NHL releases its players to participate — he will be there. Aho has been named to Finland’s Olympic team, and wants to compete for a gold medal. He also wants to be on a Stanley Cup winner.

For now, he will do what he does best. While many of his teammates are loud and playful in the hallway outside the locker room before a game, No. 20 will be the guy with his head down and game face on, leading them out on the ice.

Up next: Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. For Aho, another chance to shine, a chance to match up with the best.

Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers

When: Saturday, 10 p.m.

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV/radio: Bally Sports South, WCMC-99.9 FM