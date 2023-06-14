‘Nightmare fuel’ is on display inside this very normal looking house for sale. See it

On the outside, this beige and gray, two-story home in Medina, Ohio, gives off unsuspecting vibes — people would think nothing of it while passing by.

But the inside?

Well, that’s an entirely different story.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home appears to have different themes for each room along with a cornucopia of colors splashing the walls. And trinkets, which include dolls. Oh, and a ton of dolls that stare straight ahead with their shark-like black eyes.

The house is listed for $299,000 and has an abundance of space with its 2,832 square footage.

“This home is solid and well-built,” the listing on Zillow.com describes. “You will be greeted into the spacious Eden kitchen with center island enjoy holiday, gatherings in the spacious dining room. The living room offers plenty of natural lighting.”

But no mention of the dolls.

Or the room on the second floor that looks to be a shrine to the King of Rock n Roll himself, Elvis.

But these special details were noticed by fans of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that features interesting houses on the real estate market, who were a little surprised to stumble upon the photos of the interior.

“Can you keep at least one doll with the house?” another asked.

“What in the house of horrors is happening here?” someone said.

“Fourth picture (the doll room) is pure nightmare fuel,” another tweeted.

“This house is haunted and you will never get me anywhere near the place,” someone noted.

“Are the baby gates for the baby dolls?” one person asked.

At least some saw a silver lining in the property: “Even though this is not my style, someone put a lot of love into their home!” one person pointed out.

Medina is about 35 miles south of Cleveland.

