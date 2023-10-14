‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Sequel Is Batted Around By Director Henry Selick

It’s been 30 years since The Nightmare Before Christmas was released. While there are no firm plans, director Henry Selick has an idea for a potential prequel.

The 1993 stop-motion animated movie, from a story created by Tim Burton, follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, as he stumbles into Christmas Town. Intrigued, he tries to incorporate its themes into his town.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+.

In an interview with People magazine, Selick alternately drummed up support for and threw cold water on a concept for a sequel.

“I think Tim [Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that? He certainly doesn’t need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody’s come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don’t think there’s any idea that would convince him.”

Yet, he added, “There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloween Town.”

