"The Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar" Includes A Pop-up Tree And 25 Ghoulish Ornaments

From Delish





Although The Nightmare Before Christmas is typically viewed as a Halloween movie, it doesn't mean fans must stop celebrating the Tim Burton classic once October ends. After all, Halloween Town exists year round! This December, fans can countdown to Christmas the Jack Skellington way. Enter The Nightmare Before Christmas: Advent Calendar and Pop-Up Book!

Today Insight Editions (the creative team also behind the Friends: The Official Advent Calendar ) released The Nightmare Before Christmas: Advent Calendar and Pop-Up Book. Inspired by the film, this new spooky advent calendar is currently available wherever books are sold, as well as on Amazon for pre-order (to be shipped on October 11). Already it is a number one best seller on Amazon— a pretty impressive achievement considering its short time on the market.

View photos Photo credit: Insight Editions More

Now you’re probably wondering: what makes this calendar so spectacular (or should I say spooktacular?). Well, for one thing, it’s very compact. At first glance, it looks like a book, but opens up to a game board-like spread complete with a pop-up Christmas tree and 25 tiny doors each filled with a unique spooky Christmas ornament. Come December, folks can open up a new door on the daily to reveal a frightfully fabulous ornament to hang on the pop-up tree. Ornaments include everything from a skeletal reindeer to a man-eating wreath. There’s also a golden star piece to place atop the tree modeled after the famous scene where Jack Skellington is walking on a cliff as the moon shines behind him.

View photos Photo credit: Insight Editions More

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Advent Calendar and Pop-Up Book serves not only as a way to countdown to the big day, but makes for a stunning visual display that can be used year after year. It also includes a 28-page softcover guidebook filled with facts about Halloween Town and its residents — it's perfect to gift any The Nightmare Before Christmas fans in your life.

Interested in getting your own? You can order yours here .

You Might Also Like