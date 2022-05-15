Nightengale's Notebook: D-backs ace Zac Gallen erasing all doubt that he's one of baseball's best

PHOENIX — Go ahead, keep ignoring him.

Please, keep believing it’s a fluke.

Laugh when he’s mentioned in Cy Young conversations.

And don’t regard him as one of the elite pitchers in his own division, let alone worthy of being on the All-Star team this summer at Dodger Stadium.

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen is listening, watching, reading, and absolutely thriving on all the doubts directed his way.

“I’ve had a chip on my shoulder ever since I can remember, even back in Little League,’’ Gallen tells USA TODAY Sports. “I was too small. I was right-handed. I played in the Northeast. I’m not a prospect. I’ll peak when I’m 23 years old. I’ll never be more than a third or fourth starter. I’ve heard it all.’’

And, oh, how he’s keeping track.

“You just put it on the bulletin board,’’ Gallen says. “You don’t consume yourself with things like that, but you keep that stuff in the reserve whenever the occasion may arise when you need it.

"I stash that stuff back there for when the time is appropriate when I need to fine more fire. 'Oh, remember what so and so said about you? Remember the scouting report on you? Remember what they thought of you?’ There’s always good ammunition you can find online.

“That’s just how it’s always been for me, to be honest with you.’’

Zac Gallen during the first inning against the Cubs on May 14.

Well, no matter how you slice and dice it these days, Gallen, 26, is one of the finest pitchers in baseball on one of the most surprising teams, the D-backs posting an 18-15 record after losing 110 games a year ago.

Gallen is a legitimate Cy Young candidate with his 1.05 ERA tied for the best in baseball. He has 35 strikeouts and five walks in 34 ⅓ innings, yielding a 0.67 WHIP, the second-best mark in MLB.

He had the lowest ERA by a Diamondbacks starter in the first five starts of a season in franchise history. He has yet to permit more than five hits in any start this year, and in only two starts has he even given up a run.

“I have had pitchers with better fastballs,’’ says 73-year-old D-backs pitching coach Brent Strom. “I have had pitchers with better individual curveballs. Better individual sliders. And better individual changeups.

“But I’ve never had anybody with all four like what he brings to the table. He locates his fastball to the glove-side as well as any pitcher I’ve ever had.’’

Strom, a pitching coach for the past 30 years, including during the Houston Astros’ World Series reign, and said: “The Astro analytic people told me I should get my ass fired if he doesn’t win the Cy Young award.’’

This is the same guy that was basically a throw-in nearly five years ago when the St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins. They sent outfielder Magneuris Sierra, pitching prospects Sandy Alcantara and Daniel Castano, and, yes, Gallen, their 23rd-rated prospect, to Miami.

“That was definitely hard,’’ Gallen says. “I grew up a Cardinals fan, and man, I was so close to playing in the big leagues for the Cardinals. It’s something I’ve dreamed of since I was five years old, and then you get traded, oh my God, it stinks.’’

Gallen, who grew up in Somerdale, N.J., just outside Philadelphia, says he was a Cardinals fan because of one particular slugger, wearing his jersey number until high school.

“I just loved Mark McGwire,’’ Gallen says. “When I first started paying attention to EPSN and Baseball Tonight and all of that stuff, Mark McGwire is on there hitting a home run every night. So, I just wanted to be Mark McGwire. When I was a kid, I even dressed up as Mark McGwire for Halloween.

“Then, I just became a Cardinals’ fan because they were always good. I was an [Albert] Pujols fan, an [David] Eckstein fan, Yadi [Molina], [Adam] Wainwright. They were so good it held up well for my fandom not growing up to be a Phillies fan.’’

Zac Gallen pitching against the Mets at Citi Field in April.

He switched to No. 2 in high school honoring Yankees icon Derek Jeter. He attended the University of North Carolina, and with No. 2 unavailable, switched to No. 23 for their most famous alumnus, Michael Jordan.

“Come on, I’m in Carolina, I love Michael Jordan,’’ Gallen said, “so how can I turn down wearing No. 23 in Carolina blue?’’

Gallen was the last player to be offered a scholarship in his class, was demoted to the bullpen his sophomore year, and even after dominating his final two seasons with a 2.73 ERA, he still was only a third-round pick by the Cardinals.

Yes, he remembers.

“I feel like it’s a little spit in the face for a third-rounder to say he’s got a chip on his shoulder,’’ Gallen says, “but people have always been counting me out. I thought I had more success than the guys who were picked in front of me. I remember those things.’’

He’ll always remember the Marlins’ reports when he was traded three years ago to Arizona for infielder Jazz Chisholm – and then what Chisholm boasted predicted he'd do the first time they faced each other two weeks ago.

“I had gotten the understanding they thought I was going to tap out at the age of 23, 24, and I was hitting my peak,’’ said Gallen, who’s averaging 96.7-mph on his four-seam fastball this season. “Oh, ok, I’ll put that on the bulletin board, too. Third or fourth starter? I’m going to do everything I can to prove that comp wrong.’’

And maybe next time when the Marlins face the D-backs, Chisholm won’t be going on a podcast saying he was going to take Gallen deep.

“I heard about that,’’ Gallen said. “There were people letting me know and I had to check it out for myself.’’

The result?

Chisholm was hitless in three at-bats, Gallen was dominant for 6 1/3 innings, and the Diamondbacks won, 5-4, in the middle of three-game sweep.

“Certain things kind of stick out, and some things you kind of forget,’’ Gallen said, “I didn’t forget that.’’

Nowadays, the way he’s pitching, Gallen is making sure no one is about to forget him, either. He pitched only 121 ⅓ innings last year after going on the injured list three times, and realizes that at some point he may be shut down during the season to limit his innings, but as long as he’s on the mound, he's one of the most dominant starters in the game.

“Last year I was just trying to do too much,’’ said Gallen, who began his career in 2019 and 2020 with a record 24 consecutive starts without permitting more than three earned runs, but went 4-10 with a 4.30 ERA last year. “It was a learning experience. I was trying to get back into mid-season form when I was just getting back from the injured list.

“This year, I have faith in my stuff, and I’m controlling the strike zone, trying to be efficient with my pitches. I’m using that to my advantage.’’

No one comes more prepared, poring over scouting reports and videos with special pitching assistant Dan Haren, craving as much knowledge as possible. He reminds Strom of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who he coached in Houston, with his talent and preparation, even keeping a notecard in his back pocket during starts.

“He’s very analytical, very prepared,’’ Strom said. “I’ve had a lot of pitchers that come into meetings with sheets of notes, ideas and video, but this guy has a plan. He can execute. I never had a more prepared pitcher.’’

Who would have imagined that an undersized kid out of New Jersey, ranked only 341st in his class by Perfect Game, never invited to any premier showcases, and already given up on by two organizations could be pitching in July at Dodger Stadium.

Yep, as a first-time All-Star.

“I think Dodger Stadium is awesome, it’s unlike any place in the big leagues,’’ Gallen said. “It would be unbelievable to make the All-Star Game there. But if they played in a sandlot, I wouldn’t care.

“But not matter what, I’m still going to have that chip on his shoulder, the kid that didn’t get the notoriety, and a guy where people have been counting me out.’’

Those days appear to be to over.

Nolan Ryan waves to the crowd as he takes the field for a screening of a documentary film about him.

Nolan Ryan on the silver screen

Nolan Ryan, who has thrown more no-hitters than any man who ever lived, couldn’t believe it.

On a night that 39-year-old Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander came within five outs of throwing his fourth no-hitter, 22-year-old Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers threw his first one.

What caught Ryan’s attention was the line he saw in the boxscore the next morning:

Two strikeouts.

Yep, just two.

“That’s unbelievable,’’ Ryan said from his Texas home. “Two strikeouts? Is that a record for the fewest in a no-hitter?’’

The answer is no, there actually have been three no-hitters where there have been no strikeouts, but the 25 balls put in play are the most in a no-hitter since 1980.

Considering the inquiry was coming from Ryan, the greatest strikeout pitcher of all time, the question certainly was valid.

This is a man who has thrown seven no-hitters.

He once struck out 17 batters in a no-hitter.

So, yes, pardon Ryan for being a bit bewildered, particularly in this day and age when hitters are striking out at record rates, swinging for the fences no matter what the count.

Ryan struck out a record 5,714 batters back in the day when players were actually embarrassed to strike out. If Ryan was pitching in this era, could he have chased 10,000?.

“It’s definitely a different game,’’ Ryan said. “There’s a lot of things I really dislike about the game today. I watch it some, but it’s tough where the game has gone.

“The hitters’ approach is totally different. I’m just amazed what they teach about hitting the ball in the air. I never anticipated seeing what I’m seeing.’’

Ryan pitched more than 200 innings in 14 seasons, eclipsing 300 innings twice. He had 222 complete games, including 26 complete games in two seasons, with 61 shutouts.

These days?

“Guys throw 100 pitches,’’ Ryan says, “and they think they’ve done something.’’

There has been only one pitcher who has thrown more than 10 complete games since 1999, James Shields of Tampa Bay in 2011. It has been five years since anyone has thrown more than three complete games in a season.

There are players who have no clue about Ryan’s exploits, and some who never heard of the Hall of Famer, but you can get a quick history lesson when the documentary, “Facing Nolan,’’ comes to theaters nationwide for a one-day-only showing on May 24.

The documentary examines his career mostly from the point of view of players who had the burden to face him: Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr., George Brett, Rod Carew, Dave Winfield and Pudge Rodriguez, along with the likes of pitchers Randy Johnson and Roger Clemens, along with all-time hits leader Pete Rose.

Ryan was approached years ago about doing the documentary, but always resisted, finally giving up with his family, particularly his wife of 55 years, Ruth, convincing him it would be a film that could accurately portray his legacy, a gift for the entire Ryan family.

“I really had no interest in doing it,’’ Ryan said, laughing, “but they finally caught me in a weak moment, I guess.’’

While Ryan was one of the most intimidating pitchers in history, frequently pitching inside, and occasionally hitting players intentionally (“That’s the way we were taught coming up’’), there were times he was intimidated too.

When he came up with the New York Mets, he was basically only a fastball pitcher, unable to control his breaking pitches. When he fell behind in the count, and the hitters all knew what was coming, there were two hitters who scared him to death.

“It was Willie Stargell and Willie McCovey,’’ Ryan says. “Those left-handed hitters were dead fastball hitters, and when I was a one-pitch pitcher before I had a breaking ball, and fell behind and put myself in a fastball situation, that was intimidating."

While Ryan was one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball history, it’s tough for him to believe so many pitchers today could be throwing 100-mph. If they are really throwing 100-mph, he wonders just how hard he was throwing since the velocity is measured differently now. The radar gun readings are taken when the pitch leaves the hand instead of when crossing the plate. He was told that the radar readings of today would have his fastball clocked at 108-mph.

“I don’t believe the guys today throw harder than some of the hardest throwers I’ve seen,’’ Ryan said. “I’m talking about [Bob] Gibson and [Tom] Seaver and some of those guys. I think Billy Wanger might throw the hardest I’ve ever seen.

“So, who really knows?’’

Yet, with his 51 baseball records, his no-hitters, and strikeout record that may last forever, he finds it rather humorous that he’ll always be remembered for the night of Aug. 4, 1993.

It was the game that Ryan hit Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura with the first pitch in his second at-bat. Ventura, 26, charged the mound towards Ryan, who was 46.

Ventura never got a punch in while Ryan grabbed him in a headlock, pounded his head with noogies, went back to the mound, bloody mouth and all, and beat the Whtie Sox, 5-2.

Ventura, ejected from the game while Ryan stayed in, was asked to be part of the documentary. He declined. He had no interest. No matter. The fight will never be forgotten.

“I’m just amazed that of all of the thing that happened in my career,’’ Ryan said, “I’m still known for that. And people still remember it. I really didn’t think much about it, and I doubt Robin did either, at the time.

“I remember when he got the White Sox [managerial] job, and the first game he managed was in Arlington. I congratulated him 30 minutes before the game, and told him, “Robin, I’m really sorry this thing took a life of its own. I don’t have any animosity, and he didn’t either.

“But it’s amazing, to this day when I’m talking to people, speaking to groups, that question about Robin always comes up.’’

Maybe, after viewing the documentary, younger folks around the game will have a few different questions.

Around the basepaths...

– Well, anyone now questioning Aaron Judge’s decision to not sign the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer before opening day?

The guy may be the American League MVP. He’s hitting .306 with a major-league leading 12 homers for the first-place Yankees with 27 RBI. He’s on pace to hit 61 homers with 137 RBI.

Cha-ching.

– The Detroit Tigers created a lot of optimism that they could be potential contenders this year. They produced a 68-61 record after the first week of May 2021, spent $140 million on shortstop Javy Baez, acquired outfielder Austin Meadows from Tampa, and promoted prized prospect Spencer Torkelson.

Instead, they have been baseball’s biggest disappointment with a 10-23 record entering Saturday, the worst record in the American League. They had scored fewer runs than any team in baseball, averaging just 2.75 runs a game, with an MLB-low 13 homers.

– When the Chicago Cubs recruited outfielder Seiya Suzuki, giving him a five-year, $85 million contract, he asked about the Chicago weather. He was told that Chicago’s weather really isn’t that much different than Hiroshima where he played in the Nippon Professional Baseball League, bringing out temperature charts.

Well, after another recent rainy and cold day in Chicago, with Cubs and White Sox officials calling it the worst spring they can ever remember, Suzuki popped into manager David Ross’ office.

“You remember all of those weather charts you showed me?,’’ Suzuki said. “Well, that was B.S. Look at this weather.’’

– Sure, they try to pawn it off as being cute and funny, but it’s actually quite embarrassing when position players are thrust into games during routs, even with a 14-man pitching staff.

The latest occurred during Detmers' no-hitter when Rays manager Kevin Cash had outfielder Brett Phillips pitch the eighth inning when trailing 8-0, as if we haven’t already seen wild ninth-inning comebacks this year.

Phillips gave up four runs and two homers, including one to Anthony Rendon who batted left-handed for the first time in his career.

“They have turned the game I played into a joke,’’ one Hall of Fame slugger told USA TODAY Sports in a text message. “Guys that normally hit right-handed are switching to the left side and infielders and outfielders are pitching. The game is a joke. They’ve lost their mind if they think this is good for baseball.’’

– Certainly, no one is benefiting more by the universal DH than the Philadelphia Phillies, who have been able to play outfielder Bryce Harper at DH despite a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament that will prevent him from throwing for at least four weeks.

Harper, who hasn’t played the outfield since April 16, is hitting .291 with eight homers and 24 RBI while trying to keep the Phillies afloat in the NL East.

“I think I need to look at the positives of being able to DH,” Harper told reporters. “If this were last year, or the past few years, I wouldn’t be able to do it. I can still be on the field, I can still help this team on this side of the ball. Of course, I want to be able to on that side of the ball, but I think the guys out there are going to take care of business.”

– The Boston Red Sox submitted a formal proposal to MLB to host a future All-Star Game. The All-Star Game is at Dodger Stadium this summer, Seattle next year and Philadelphia in 2026, leaving openings in 2024 and 2025.

The Red Sox last hosted an All-Star Game in 1999, but at some point, the All-Star Game needs to be played in Baltimore and Toronto. The Blue Jays haven’t hosted an All-Star game since 1991, and the Orioles last hosted in 1993.

– Manny Machado, the early favorite to win the NL MVP award, has quietly been the most durable player in the major leagues. Since returning from his second major knee surgery, he has played the most games in the major leagues. He has played in every Padres’ games this season, starting in all but one.

– The hottest team in the NL Central these days?

The Cincinnati Reds, of course, who were 5-1 this week after going 4-23 the first month of the season.

– Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom was introduced to starter Merrill Kelly’s mother before a recent game and he asked Kelly what kind of kid he was growing up.

Kelly: “I wasn’t a very good kid.’’

Strom: “When did you turn it around?’’

Kelly: “When I was a freshman at Yavapai Community College college. I realized I had a 0.5 ERA and a 0.5 GPA. I figured I better clean this up a little bit.’’

– In 2019, St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong was an All-Star, hitting 30 home runs.

Today, he’s playing at Class AAA Memphis, hitting just .130 for the Cardinals this season, with one homer and 25 strikeouts in 77 at-bats.

DeJong’s replacement is infielder Kramer Robertson, whose mom, Kim Mulkey, is the LSU women’s basketball coach who won three nationals championships at Baylor.

– Justin Verlander, who has thrown three no-hitters in his career, has now been in eight games when he’s had a no-hitter through seven innings, tying Randy Johnson for second-place on the all-time list.

The leader?

Nolan Ryan, of course, with 27.

– Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly was thrilled when he was told that Chad Wallach was behind the plate for Detmers no-hitter in just his second game as catcher for the Angels.

Wallach, the son of Tim Wallach, Mattingly’s former bench coach, is a former 43rd-round draft pick that spent parts of four seasons with the Marlins.

“That’s awesome,’’ Mattingly said. “He’s slick behind the plate. He’s always been one of those guys that follow the game plan, and had a feel for calling the game. I’m thrilled for him.’’

– Prayers for well-respected crew chief Ron Kulpa, who suffered his third concussion in four years last week, and remains in concussions protocol.

– It shouldn’t come as a complete surprise that the Angels are pitching much better this season. This is a franchise that drafted nothing but pitchers with every pick in the 2021 draft (with Chase Silseth pitching six shutout innings in his major-league debut Friday), and spent $93 million on their bullpen with closer Raisel Iglesias and veterans Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and Archie Bradley, and $21 million on starter Noah Syndergaard.

The Angels are fifth in the league in ERA. The last time they finished in the top-five was in 2011 the year Mike Trout made his major-league debut.

– Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader is the greatest reliever in the game, and no one is really close. He has 13 saves and has yet to give up a run this season, pitching 32 2/3 scoreless innings dating back to last season.

His 13 saves are the longest streak to start a season, and last week produced his 500th career strikeout in just 293 ⅔ innings. The only pitcher in history with fewer innings to reach 500 strikeouts was Aroldis Chapman in 292.

– The Yankees went into the winter vowing that they were going to stay away from the marquee free-agent shortstop market with Carlos Correa, Cory Seager, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien available. But now that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has played so well defensively at shortstop, they’ve got plenty of extra money to get whoever they desire at this year’s trade deadline.

– It’s scary that seven members of the Cleveland Guardians' coaching staff is out with COVID including manager Terry Francona. They’ve also had five players this year who tested positive for.

– The Pittsburgh Pirates have hired former three-time All-Star catcher Jason Kendall to help mentor their minor-leaguers, particularly catcher Henry Davis, the club's No. 1 prospect.

– Its hard to believe that Marcus Semien, who hit 45 homers a year ago for the Toronto Blue Jays, the most in history by a second baseman, still has yet to homer for the Texas Rangers while hitting just .154 in 123 at-bats

– Don’t talk to him about it, because he doesn’t want to jinx anything, but Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman has now played more consecutive games without making an error than any position player in history, eclipsing Nick Markakis with his 401st games without an error.

His last error was June 13, 2018, when he was with the Minnesota Twins.

“I just don't think about it,’’ Grossman told reporters. “I try not to say anything about it. But I guess it's pretty cool.’’

– Andrew Benintendi became the first player to beat the Kansas Royals in an arbitration hearing since Dayton Moore was hired to run the baseball operations in 2006, and will earn $8.5 million this year instead of $7.3 million.

He could become a valuable trade chip for the Royals at the trade deadline with his left-handed bat, perhaps an ideal fit for the Brewers.

– Hard to believe (or maybe not) that the Oakland A’s have 11 rookies on their current roster and have already used 17 rookies this season – four more than all of last year.

– Pretty cool to see a series of Satchel Paige talking bobbleheads that were produced in conjunction with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

– St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina are expected to make their 311th start together Sunday night, and if the Cardinals win, it will be their 203rd together, the most of any batterymates in history.

