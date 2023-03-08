Night Vision Guys Inc. Was Built With Integrity & Humility

While passion and skills are important in starting a company, its growth and success can also depend on values. Businesses that cultivate relationships with their customers have a greater chance of succeeding than those whose only concern is profit. That is how Night Vision Guys Inc., founded by Felix Teper, has stayed on top of their industry.

Night Vision Guys Inc. is a mass distributor of tactical and hunting equipment for the outdoor space from different manufacturers. The company’s biggest product is thermal scopes that are weapon mountable. Other products include goggles, lasers, binoculars, and night vision goggles.

Night Vision Guys Inc. has been in business for 12 years but Felix holds over 20 years of experience in the industry. When he was 17 years old, he got a part-time job at American Technology Network, one of the biggest brands in the night vision space. His first role was sending out catalogs to customers, which evolved to answering phones and time in customer service. He then transitioned into sales and became an account executive taking care of dealers. Right after high school, he was promoted as an assistant to the Vice President of Sales and for the next 9 years, Felix acted as the point of contact for his clients at the company.

After those 9 years, Felix quit his job to begin his own business, Night Vision Guys Inc. The company built its website and launched its e-commerce business in January 2011 and would make its first sale in February on Valentine’s Day. The first item they ever sold was an ATN Ultra Sight for $132 and that was the beginning of the success Night Vision Guys Inc. enjoys today.

Night Vision Guys Inc. knew they had to be unique to beat the fierce competition within their industry. From the beginning, they cultivated a client-centric culture, and they still reside by that. Instead of just selling its customers something expensive, Night Vision Guys Inc. takes the time to know them first and discover their needs. They don’t owe any allegiance to a manufacturer and are able to direct customers to the best products with no bias.

Over the last decade plus, excellent customer service has allowed Night Vision Guys Inc. to grow organically. They have received several awards, including the Best Dealer of the Year award from different manufacturers.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.