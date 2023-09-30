Late Night TV’s First Week Back Will Be a Star-Studded Affair

After 22 weeks without late night, the biggest hosts on television have returned. Late night shows are back following the conclusion of the WGA strike.

After the announcement on Tuesday night that writers were allowed to return to work, HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” became the first late night show to return Friday with guest Ron DeSantis. But Maher isn’t the only one jumping back on the air with a splashy big name. From Neil deGrasse Tyson to Matthew McConaughey, the kings of the 11:35 p.m. and 12:35 p.m. blocks aren’t holding back when it comes to their returns.

Below is the most complete list so far of guests expected to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Real Time with Bill Maher” in the week to come.

(Note: Though he will return a day ahead of his broadcast network peers, John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” wasn’t included on this list because the HBO show doesn’t have guests.)

Monday, October 2

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Performance by Louis Cato

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Performance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Matthew McConaughey and John Mayer

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

No guests; an hourlong “Closer Look”

Tuesday, October 3

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

John Oliver

Performance by boygenius

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Kathy Griffin and Luenell

Performance by Glen Hansard

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Taraji P. Henson and Geri Halliwell-Horner

Performance by Jelly Roll

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

TBA

Wednesday, October 4

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Story continues

Anderson Cooper

Performance by Japanese Breakfast

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Wanda Sykes and Cassidy Hutchinson

Performance by LANY

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Chelsea Handler

Performance by Carly Pearce

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

TBA

Thursday, October 5

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Bob Odenkirk

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

Dax Shepard and Nicole Avant

Performance by BoyWithUke

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Maluma

Performance by Maluma

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

TBA

Friday, October 6

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

TBA

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

TBA

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

Guest appearance and performance by Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

TBA

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)

TBA

The post Late Night TV’s First Week Back Will Be a Star-Studded Affair appeared first on TheWrap.