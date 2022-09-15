Late-night rumbling noise overhead mystified Raleigh residents. Here’s the explanation.

Anything sound a little startling in the skies Wednesday night — maybe like the sound of onrushing doom?

Judging from the chatter on Twitter, the noise of giant aircraft disturbed more than a few in Raleigh at midnight and beyond.

Why are planes flying over my building at12 and one over West Raleigh? What is going on…. — matthew cairns (@mhcairns3) September 15, 2022

In all likelihood, these were UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on routine flights.

The NC National Guard’s 49th Combat Aviation Brigade armory is near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and they conduct regular training flights and missions.

Just last week, the Guard took Triangle employers who show support for their members on a special flight.

These can be tracked on Flightradar24, which shows a Black Hawk flying at 800 feet over Raleigh just past 4 a.m. Thursday.

So you can go back to bed.