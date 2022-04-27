The night after Musk takeover, a congressional Twitter shake-up: GOP gains followers, Democrats lose them

Kevin Crowe and Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·4 min read

As word spread of Elon Musk’s $44-billion deal to take over Twitter, prominent Republican lawmakers gained thousands of followers overnight while some key Democrats lost thousands.

Nearly three-quarters – 72% – of the Republican accounts gained Twitter followers in the 24-hour span from Monday mid-morning to Tuesday morning, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the Twitter followings of the official congressional accounts for 529 members of the House and Senate.

The biggest winners among GOP lawmakers were Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy, Marsha Blackburn and Lauren Boebert.

Almost all Democratic lawmakers – 268 of 270 accounts – lost followers, with the biggest losers being Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Adam Schiff, Charles Schumer and Maxine Waters as well as independent Bernie Sanders.

ELON MUSK AND TWITTER: Will free speech mean more hate speech on Twitter under Elon Musk?

TWITTER CELEBS: WHO WILL STAY, WHO WILL GO: Jameela Jamil, Tucker Carlson and others leaving, returning to Twitter after Elon Musk takeover

Twitter told USA TODAY the fluctuations in follower counts were caused by new accounts being created and existing accounts being deactivated. The result shows the sharp shift in sentiment and ideological divide over Musk buying Twitter.

"While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely have been a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation," Twitter said in an emailed statement.

The scale of gains and losses stands out when compared to the same data a week ago.

From April 19 to April 20, Jordan posted the biggest overnight gain of any member of Congress with 3,506 new followers. Well-known Democrat Ilhan Omar wasn't far behind with 2,186. But the night after the Musk announcement was different. Jordan drew 63,735 new followers, while Omar gave up 5,863.

Changes in congressional follower counts mirrored a broader trend on the platform during that period anecdotally reported by Twitter users, showing follower gains for the political right and losses on the left.

Gun control activist David Hogg and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill each tweeted they had lost several thousand followers while the accounts of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Fox News Host Laura Ingraham gained followers.

WILL TWITTER MOVE TO TEXAS?: Would Elon Musk move Twitter from California to Texas, like Tesla? Here's why he could.

IS TRUMP COMING BACK TO TWITTER?: Will Elon Musk let Donald Trump back on Twitter? All signs point to yes

Asked about billionaire Elon Musk&#39;s purchase of Twitter, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said: &quot;We&#39;re all watching with a great deal of interest because there have been our share of complaints about the way it&#39;s been running.&quot;
Asked about billionaire Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said: "We're all watching with a great deal of interest because there have been our share of complaints about the way it's been running."

Jubilant conservatives who for years have accused Twitter of censoring right-wing viewpoints publicly celebrated Musk’s Twitter takeover, viewing it as a blow to Big Tech. They also applauded Musk's stated commitment to freer expression on the platform, anticipating that voices banned from Twitter for violating its rules would soon return.

Greene, whose personal account was permanently banned for repeatedly sharing misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic, tweeted from her official Twitter account Monday: “Bring back President Trump. Bring back my personal account. Bring back Dr. Robert Malone. Bring back Alex Jones. Bring back Milo Yiannopoulos. Bring back the canceled nation. Bring back freedom of speech. Bring back America!”

TWITTER AND THE GOP: Twitter accused of political bias in right-wing crackdown

DOES FACEBOOK CENSOR CONSERVATIVES?: Trump, Republicans bet claims they do will rally GOP base

Liberals, on the other hand, voiced anguish over changes that Twitter's soon-to-be owner might make, some even threatening threatened to delete their accounts using the hashtag #LeavingTwitter.

“One billionaire – whose estimated net worth has gotten about 10 times larger since the start of the pandemic – is about to have the power to decide how millions of people can communicate with each other,” Sen. Warren tweeted. “It’s dangerous for our democracy to have so much power in so few hands.”

Much of the consternation on the left stems from Musk’s plan to loosen content moderation on Twitter, though he has provided few details. Experts say fewer restraints on hate and other forms of speech can lead to real-world harms and stifle marginalized voices.

On Tuesday, Musk tweeted: “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all."

"By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Musk and Twitter: GOP lawmakers gain followers while Dems lose them

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt Against Backlash And Online Trolls’ “Made-Up, Utterly-False Beliefs About Him”

    A fan who posted a modest proposal that Marvel replace Chris Pratt with Patrick Wilson in its Guardians of the Galaxy franchise set off a firestorm of back and forth, including a stiff defense of Pratt from director James Gunn. On Saturday, Twitter user @themeghanlodon_ posted side by side photos of the two actors with […]

  • Gov. Little can evade debates all he wants. But he can’t evade Idaho voters

    Gov. Brad Little claims his record is “non-debatable,” but that’s far from true. Here is a list of questions voters should ask him, since he won’t face them in debates, writes Marty Trillhaase. | Opinion

  • Twitter employees speak out about Elon Musk

    As the Tesla boss looks set to acquire the company, Twitter employees show mixed reactions.

  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘willing to do five rounds’ in UFC 275 rematch against Zhang Weili

    Five rounds in the rematch is no problem for one-half of the greatest women's MMA fights in history.

  • Ukraine war: Zelenskyy says 'filthy scum' who killed mother and baby daughter in Odesa missile attack will be punished

    A three-month-old girl, her mother and grandmother were killed by a Russian missile attack on a block of flats in Odesa. Baby Kira was pictured in the arms of her beaming mum, Valeria Glodan, in a tweet by Ukraine's parliament. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to hunt down and punish those responsible.

  • Bulls' Zach LaVine enters health and safety protocols, could miss Game 5 vs. Bucks

    The Bulls may have to play an elimination game against the Bucks without one of their stars.

  • Anti-Asian hate crimes in Toronto continued to rise in 2021, new police data shows

    New data from Toronto police shows a continued spike in anti-Asian hate crimes more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic — but one advocate says the numbers are "not at all surprising." The city saw another year of increases in hate-motivated verbal threats, physical assaults and vandalism against the Asian, Black, Jewish and Muslim communities, according to a report released Monday by the Toronto Police Service. A total of 257 hate-motivated occurrences were reported to police in 2021, mar

  • Ukraine: Russia says it is 'engaged in war' with NATO and tells the West to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine

    Moscow says it is effectively at war with NATO - and has warned that Western weapons are inflaming the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking on the 61st day of the war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said continual deliveries of supplies and weaponry to Ukraine means the NATO alliance has positioned itself as "in essence engaged in war with Russia". In an interview on Russian state television on Monday, he warned: "These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia's military acting within the context of the special operation."

  • ‘If I’m in good shape, who knows?’: Wladimir Klitschko hints at boxing comeback

    The former heavyweight champion is aiding his native Ukraine’s defence against the invasion by Russia

  • Republican McCarthy feared GOP members would incite more violence after Jan. 6 - NYT

    Top U.S. House Republican Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he feared members of his party, including Representatives Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks, would put other lawmakers at risk with their comments following the assault on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy on a call with other Republican leaders days after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot expressed his concerns about comments made by members closely aligned with Donald Trump after the then-president's supporters stormed the Capitol, according to audio obtained by the New York Times. Brooks addressed the rally that led to the assault on Jan. 6, and Gaetz went on national television to namecheck Republicans who had criticized former President Donald Trump in his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • Ukraine war: 'Entirely legitimate' for Kyiv to hit military targets in Russia using Western weapons, minister says

    It is "entirely legitimate" for Ukraine to hit military targets in Russia with Western weapons, a UK defence minister has said.

  • Gen. Mark Milley: If Russia gets away with war on Ukraine 'cost-free,' then 'so goes' international order

    International order will be thrown out the window if Russia is able to escape consequences over its invasion of Ukraine, US Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.

  • Florida actually dissolving Disney's special status unlikely since 'consequences too dire,' expert predicts

    As Disney grapples with the aftermath of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revoking the company's special tax district status, some experts say the dissolution might not even happen.

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold