Late-Night Hosts Roast Republicans Over McCarthy Fiasco

Kevin McCarthy was axed as Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday — leaving the GOP in a state of chaos.

With no clear path forward, the Republican party has resorted to name-calling and finger-pointing, much to the glee of of late-night TV writers. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert opened by informing the audience that he got word of McCarthy’s ousting just moments before he took the stage. “I’m sure this won’t be taken out of context when I say: ‘I love the McCarthy Hearings,’” Colbert said.

The vote to topple the party’s embattled leader was part of a campaign from Rep. Matt Gaetz and a posse of like-minded Republicans who have long opposed McCarthy — making him the first speaker to be booted as a result of a motion to vacate from his own party. However, plenty of ire was directed at Gaetz, as even fellow MAGA loyalists were furious over the ensuing infighting and GOP turmoil — something Colbert happily picked up on.

“This all started just last night… when Matt Gaetz introduced a motion to vacate the Speaker’s chair, which Gaetz had threatened to file earlier in the day,” Colbert explained. “And then McCarthy tweeted ‘Bring it on,’ to which Gaetz replied ‘Just did.’” The host continued to imagine how the rest of Twitter exchange played out, likening it to a schoolyard showdown.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel highlighted the historical moment. “[McCarthy is] the first speaker in the United States to be removed by a vote of his peers. Since 1776 up until now it hasn’t happened,” said Kimmel. “This was an unlikely and historic team up between far-right Republicans and Democrats. Do you know how much you have to suck to get AOC and Matt Gaetz on the same side of something?”

“Matt Gaetz hasn’t been this excited since he wandered into the changing room at Forever 21,” added Kimmel, likely referring to the federal investigation into Gaetz for allegedly sex-trafficking a 17-year-old girl.

On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon played a reel of the McCarthy’s “Greatest Moments as Speaker of the House,” which lasted for a literal second.

Late-night television returned to airwaves this month, following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike.

To mark the occasion, Donald Trump posted to Truth Social early Tuesday morning. “Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPS of Late Night Television are back,” he wrote. In another post, the former president claimed the hosts were “poorly rated and not at all funny,” before concluding, “Watch what is going on – so interesting!”

Naturally, Colbert and Kimmel commented on the grand welcome. “Thank you, for watching sir,” quipped Colbert, before cutting to video of a Times Square billboard with Trump’s rave “interesting” review.

“Sir, thank you for the endorsement,” said the late-night host. “I hope you get a chance to check out the billboard on the way to your next court appearance or Bubba Gump Shrimp appearance.”

