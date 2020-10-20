Late-night hosts condemn Donald Trump’s attacks on Dr Fauci: ‘He’s jealous of all the positive attention’

Late-night hosts have condemned Donald Trump’s attacks on Dr Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert who has become a reference throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has dismissed Fauci on several occasions recently, claiming during a call with campaign staff that “people are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots”, and referring to Fauci as “a disaster”.

During a rally on Monday in Prescott, Arizona, Trump criticised his opponent Joe Biden by stating that Biden “wants to listen to Dr Fauci”.

“As many states are bracing for the third peak of the virus, the president is busy attacking Dr Fauci, said Jimmy Kimmel.

“He’s definitely jealous of the positive attention Dr Fauci gets – which he wouldn’t even get, by the way, if Trump didn’t constantly contradict him.”

Stephen Colbert reacted to Trump’s comments that Biden “wants to listen to Dr Fauci”, stating: “Dr Fauci is the most trusted person on coronavirus in the United States! I don’t think that’s the attack you think it is.”

Jimmy Fallon quipped: “Trump referred to Fauci and other scientists as idiots – and then he planned another giant indoor rally in a Covid hotspot.”

“That’s right, Fauci’s the idiot,” he added sarcastically before the segment cut to footage of the US president dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA” at a recent rally.

