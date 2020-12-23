Night curfew imposed after Technical Advisory Committee's suggestion in K'taka

Karnataka Health Minister, Dr. K. Sudhakar (Photo ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): The night curfew imposed in Karnataka is as per the suggestions of the Technical Advisory Committee and to curb the spread of COVID-19, said State Health Minister, Dr. K. Sudhakar on Wednesday amid rising concern over the new COVID-19 strain which was originated in the UK.

"The state health department is keeping vigil on passengers who have returned from the United Kingdom," the minister said.

"A decision has been taken to impose the night curfew in the state. Night curfew will be imposed starting from December 24 till January 2, 2021. Unnecessary gatherings and celebrations are prohibited," he added.

The Minister requested the citizens of the state to cooperate as the decision is taken in the interest of public health and safety. "Detailed guidelines will be out soon regarding the permitted activities and restrictions", he said.

"Health department officials will keep vigilance on those returned from the UK from November 25 to December 22. They will undergo 28 days of compulsory quarantine. Health officials will take care of their health for initial 14 days. After that, individuals have to voluntarily restrict themselves at home", he said.

"Nearly 2,500 passengers with 2 flights per day have arrived in the state during this period. Details of the passengers are available and every single passenger will be kept under strict vigilance. RT-PCR test will be conducted if symptomatic", the minister said.

"We have four premier institutes in Bengaluru including IISc and NIMHANS to study the genetic sequence of the virus. Sample of the positive persons will be given to these institutions for study and research will be conducted on a new variant of the virus", said Dr. Sudhakar.

Lashing out at "a political leader" in the state, the minister said that they should get their facts right. "A political leader has issued a statement that 14,000 passengers have arrived from the UK. This is completely baseless. There is no need for the government to hide the data. Politicians should get their facts right before they speak", said Sudhakar.

Earlier today, he held a detailed discussion with the members of the technical advisory committee. The meeting was significant in light of reports of a new strain of COVID-19 virus found in the UK.

Later, Sudhakar met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his official residence 'Krishna' and briefed the Chief Minister on the suggestions provided by experts in the meeting. (ANI)