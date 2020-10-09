Night clinics set up for better access to medical services for migrant workers

A night clinic at the medical centre at Cochrane Recreation Centre. (PHOTO: Ministry of Manpower)

SINGAPORE — Night clinics have been introduced at three regional medical centres since the start of the month, to provide better access to medical services for migrant workers in Singapore.

In a media release on Friday (9 October), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that these night clinics – located at the medical centres at Space@Tuas Recreation Centre, Cochrane Recreation Centre and Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre – are operating from 6:30pm to 9:30pm daily.

For workers who live in dormitories, employers and dormitory operators can make a booking through the managing agent in charge of the dormitory’s region. The managing agent will then arrange transport for them to the night clinics.

For workers residing in the community, employers should self-arrange transport on behalf of their workers.

MOM’s Assurance, Care and Engagement Group will evaluate the response to the night clinics and assess if they should be continued or expanded.

13 regional and on-site medical centres

Since 28 August, the health needs of migrant workers have been served through a network of 13 regional and on-site medical centres.

These medical centres have a comparative level of care to outpatient services provided by general practitioners, including simple acute and chronic care management, as well as mental health care.

Telemedicine is also available at all hours. Mobile clinical teams will be activated in the event of an emerging cluster as part of our response to public health threats.

