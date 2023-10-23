Niger's deposed president Bazoum is with family and doing well

A relative of the outsted Niger president Mohamed Bazoum said that while he is is still being held in the capital Niamey, he is with his family and in safety.

Citing a family source, French news agency AFP said Mohamed Bazoum's doctor was able to see him and bring him food.

"He is at the presidential residence with his wife and son and is doing well," the family member said, adding that he was allowed to make one phone call.

The military regime, which overthrew the democratically elected Bazoum on 26 July, said last Thursday that ,they had foiled Bazoum's attempt to escape custody.

The doctor had firstly been denied access on Friday, according to Bazoum's legal team.

The escape plan, according to the regime's spokesman, had involved Bazoum getting to a hideout on the outskirts of the capital Niamey before flying out on helicopters "belonging to a foreign power" towards Nigeria.

The regime added that "the main actors and some of the accomplices" were arrested.

But Bazoum and his family rejected the "fabricated accusations" and the lawyer's collective representing him said he was being "held incommunicado".

Unclear future

Since he was toppled by the military in July, Bazoum has refused to resign and has been held at his residence in the heart of the presidential palace along with his wife and son.

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Niger's junta accuses ex-president Bazoum of attempting to escape

Niger military rulers order UN official out as US cuts aid

Macron hosts Chad's Deby with Niger troop withdrawal topping agenda