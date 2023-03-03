Nigeria's Supreme Court rules CBN naira redesign invalid

Some people queued overnight outside banks to try and get cash

Nigeria's Supreme Court has ruled that old banknotes remain legal tender until the end of the year, bringing relief to millions affected by a chaotic redesign of the naira notes.

The justices said that not enough notice was given to the public before the old notes were withdrawn.

Not enough of the new notes were released, leading to widespread anger and frustration.

Many people were unable to get cash to pay for food and slept outside banks.