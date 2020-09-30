Nigeria's pioneering gas flaring plan risks going down in flames

A man sets a wooden tray of tapioca on the ground close to a gas flaring furnace at a flow station in Ughelli, Delta State

By Libby George

UGHELLI, Delta State, Nigeria (Reuters) - Jonah Gbemre often has no electricity, but he says his home is permanently lit at night by the flames of waste gas being "flared" near his home town in Nigeria's Delta State.

Like Gbemre, nearly half of Nigerians have no stable power supply, yet government attempts to harness gas belching from its oil fields to generate urgently-needed electricity or revenue have stalled.

"This flare site makes the nights like days," said 42-year-old Gbemre, his eyes both bloodshot and milky, something he said his doctor attributes to the burning of the waste gas.

Reuters could not establish if there was any link between Gbemre's eye problems and the flaring. Nigeria's National Oil Spill Detection & Response Agency has said the practice can damage human health and the environment.

But a 2016 programme by the Nigerian government to address this by auctioning rights to capture and sell flared gas is struggling, six sources close to the process told Reuters.

The coronavirus crisis has compounded delays to a project which the World Bank hoped could serve as an example in its bid to cut global warming through zero flaring globally by 2030.

Oil-producing nations all flare some gas, particularly at remote fields or where there is ageing infrastructure.





Nigeria first targeted gas flaring in the late 1970s and, through various schemes and regulations, has more than halved it since 2001. Chevron, Shell and Eni, which operate in Nigeria, say they have cut flaring by some 90% and are working to cut it further. ExxonMobil and Total declined comment.





But as the largest sites were harnessed, progress stagnated and flaring rose last year, a government-run satellite tracker shows, while Gbemre has little faith in the state, which he notes missed its own deadlines in 2004, 2008 and 2020.

Although Nigeria's Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) approved 200 bidders in February, it said in June, when the sites should have been awarded, that the process was delayed by six weeks due to coronavirus-related restrictions. [nL8N2DG4TX]

"If this bidding round doesn't succeed, that's the end of it," said Gbite Adeniji, a lawyer who helped design the programme as a technical advisor at Nigeria's Ministry of Petroleum, adding that roughly $3 billion is needed to commercialize the remaining flares, with site costs ranging from $20 million to $100 million.

The sources, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said many bidders have already pulled out as many were unlikely to recoup their costs.





'LACK OF TRUST'

Only 48 of the nearly 180 sites still flaring in Nigeria are on the DPR list, many of them are not commercially viable and some of the best are missing, they added.

"The pool was three times smaller than they thought," one source said of the sites.

Gas output at some, where oilfields are in decline, is likely to end within 5-10 years and others are offshore, making the required infrastructure more costly, the sources added.

DPR did not respond to a request for comment on how it selected the flare sites, when it will announce winners or whether it was committed to the auction process.

Two bidders told Reuters they dropped out early this year as delays made them question Nigeria's commitment.

