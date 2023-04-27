Nigeria's NNPC, Norway's Golar sign agreement on floating LNG plant

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with Golar LNG of Norway to build a floating liquefied natural gas plant in the country, the company said late on Wednesday.

Africa's biggest oil producer, Nigeria, holds some of the world's biggest gas reserves and is seeking investment to boost its own domestic supplies and exports.

NNPC said on Twitter late on Wednesday that the memorandum was signed by NNPC chief executive Mele Kyari and Golar CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo in the federal capital Abuja.

The company did not provide further details and did not respond to requests for comment.

Golar has in the past indicated plans to set up a power project in Nigeria that could use one of its vessels to import liquefied natural gas.

