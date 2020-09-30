Nigeria's independence: Six images from six decades

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its independence anniversary, the BBC's Nduka Orjinmo selects six images, one from each decade, that represent watershed moments in the country's 60 years of self-rule.

1960s - The making of an African giant

A cultural troupe performs during celebrations to mark Nigeria's independence in 1960

After decades of British colonial rule, Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa took on the reins of power and led independent Nigeria's new coalition government. The celebrations lasted for weeks in some parts of the country and for those present at the Race Course (now Tafawa Balewa Square) in Obalende, Lagos, on 1 October 1960, it was an unforgettable experience.

"Just before the stroke of midnight, they switched off the lights and lowered the British Union Jack," Ben Iruemiobe, then a bright-eyed 16-year-old student who witnessed the raising of the Nigerian flag, told the BBC.

"Then at midnight, the lights were switched back on and the green-white-green stood majestically for all to see. This was followed by a volley of fireworks, then the military band played and we rejoiced,"

1970s - A civil war that killed millions

Africa, Nigeria civil war, Biafra, at the front line, young officer ordering an attack.

Seven years after independence, a civil war erupted as Nigeria's eastern region tried to form the breakaway Biafra state.

The three-year conflict, which ended with Biafran surrender, resulted in the death of more than two million people, most of them women and children who died of starvation in eastern Nigeria.

US-based novelist Okey Ndibe, a child during the war, describes it as the defining event in Nigeria's difficult history.

"The [government's] main goal was achieved, but at grave human and moral cost.

"The ghost of Biafra continues to haunt Nigeria. Festering violence in the north-east zone, renewed agitations for Biafra, and demands by residents of the oil-rich Niger Delta for resource control, are consequences of Nigeria's failure to use justice as the arbiter of public policies," he told the BBC.

1980s - 'Ghana Must Go!'

West African refugees at Benin border

In 1983 the government of Shehu Shagari ordered more than a million West African migrants, most of them Ghanaians, to leave Nigeria at short notice as the country faced an economic downturn.

The red, white and blue chequered plastic bag that the desperate departing Ghanaians used to carry their possessions became known as "Ghana Must Go". But now they are more often seen as a symbol of sleaze in Nigeria, preferred by corrupt politicians to ferry huge amounts of cash.

1990s - Democracy returns after years of military rule

Olusegun Obasanjo standing alongside Abdulsallam Abubakar

