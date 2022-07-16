Nigeria's big push to grow its own coconuts

Ijeoma Ndukwe - BBC News, Lagos
·6 min read
Coconut tree at LASCODA plantation
Coconut tree at LASCODA plantation

Most of Nigeria has the perfect climate for growing coconuts and yet it imports 70% of the popular fruit, which is widely used as a snack, a drink and to make everything from oil to cosmetics. With demand for coconuts increasing both domestically and around the world, plans are now afoot to make Nigeria self-sufficient in coconuts.

In the neighbourhood of Isolo in the heart of Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos, Toyin Kappo-Kolawole runs a small factory processing coconuts into milk, water, flour and snacks.

She started her business, De-Cribbs Cocogry Coconut, in 2018, sourcing the coconuts from the coastal town of Badagry, the centre of the country's coconut industry.

As production expanded, she struggled to find enough coconuts in Nigeria and had to import the fruit from Ghana.

"It makes my product expensive. That means I'm losing customers," she says.

Ms Kappo-Kolawole is among a growing number of entrepreneurs who have been attracted to the industry.

Everything from the husk to the flesh can be processed into a wide range of products - food, beverages, cosmetics, textiles, charcoal and even soil and energy.

Global demand for coconut-based products has risen steadily since the early 2000s.

As a result, Nigeria has seen a surge in processors entering the industry, keen to take advantage of its vast opportunities.

Demand for products remains stable even during difficult economic periods. This meant that when global supply was low in 2021, the average price of coconut oil soared by 62%, reaching $1,636 (£1,370) per tonne.

Last month Nigeria launched a coconut planting initiative in Badagry as part of a drive to promote the fruit as a cash crop.

It's part of a wider plan led by the National Coconut Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (Nacoppman) to help the country become self-sufficient.

A woman tries to remove the outer coating of a coconut shell, to sell along the Road in Lome, Togo on February 12, 2020
Togo is among the countries in West Africa that export coconuts to Nigeria

Last year, Nigeria imported more than 500,000 tonnes of coconuts to process into products such as oils, food and beverages, official figures show.

I visited a farm a mere two-hour drive from the capital Abuja to see how a couple - Ray Davies and her husband, retired army Major General John Davies - branched out into coconut farming.

It was huge, set on 150 hectares of land with the dry rocky hills characteristic of the region forming a wall of mounds in the distance. But the land was covered with green shoots - the beginnings of 4,000 coconut trees.

Coconut tree sprouting at Rayfield.
From small seedlings a mighty coconut tree may grow

The couple set up the farm six years ago, largely growing fruit and vegetables including lemons, bananas and soursop. However in 2021, they added coconuts to the mix, planting seedlings on 20 hectares of land.

With many manufacturers forced to import the fruit from countries such as Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast, farmers like the Davies hope to fill this gap.

"We don't have enough to service our own industries. There's a market for it here," Ms Davies says.

Nacoppman President Nma Okoroji says that people are increasingly seeing coconuts as a cash crop.

"It's a huge money-spinner for the economy. Coconuts can increase the revenue of the country drastically," she says.

"We have the arable land. We have the manpower. We have the favourable weather to plant and get the best out of it. So we should be exporting instead of importing," Ms Okoroji adds.

A man drinks a coconut water by the roadside on the eve of presidential elections, in Accra on December 6, 2008
Coconuts are a popular snack and drink across West Africa

Ms Okoroji is working on a government-supported initiative, known as Coconut Sufficiency in Nigeria (Cosin), which aims to plant 10,000 hectares of coconut trees in most of Nigeria's 36 states by 2027 in order to boost the domestic supply.

A major challenge facing farmers is the ability to access high-quality seedlings to help boost annual yields once the trees fruit.

The best for commercial farming is the Hybrid tree - a crossbreed of the indigenous West African Tall and the Dwarf which originates from Asia.

The Hybrid fruits in four to five years, slower than the Dwarf which fruits in two-and-a-half to three years, but the Hybrid has been specifically developed by researchers for commercial farming.

Abiodun Oyelekan, who runs a two-and-a-half-hectare farm in Badagry, says it is important to use Hybrid seeds due to their "very high" annual yield. However, at around $6 per seed they remain out of reach for many farmers.

"If you want to [replace] what you have planted before, you may you have to invest more so you need financial support," Mr Oyelekan says.

This makes it difficult for many smallholder farmers like Mr Oyelekan to ramp up production.

Coconut factories need power

The Lagos state government's Coconut Development Authority (Lascoda) is tasked with helping the coconut sector to boost productivity and to become more commercial.

Lascoda general manager Dapo Olakulehin says the state is the biggest producer of coconuts in the country, but production is struggling to keep up with manufacturers' needs because there has been a surge in processing over the past 10 to 15 years.

"In the last three years, when we saw the surge, we have been encouraging a lot of people to go into cultivation to meet the processing need. The result of this effort will start showing in the next four, five years when the trees are fruiting."

Ebun Feludu
Nigerian businesswoman Ebun Feludu makes a wide range of products from coconuts

Plantations owned by Lascoda are used to produce seedlings to distribute among farmers within the region.

Last year they handed out 200,000 free seedlings to coconut producers, but resources are limited. This year they can only offer 80,000 seedlings. This means that coconut processors will continue to import the fruit for now.

The government sees the growth of the industry as a priority in order to tackle high rates of unemployment, and to reduce Nigeria's reliance on oil exports as a foreign currency earner, says Kaura Arimiye, a senior official in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

"Beyond becoming sufficient in coconut production and consumption, we also want to get to the international market," Mr Arimiye adds.

Ebun Feludu - the founder ofJAM The Coconut Food Company, whichmakes premium products from the fruit, including snacks, oil, cosmetics, and charcoal - believes that for the government to achieve its objective it needs to improve basic infrastructure.

Nigeria is notorious for power cuts, and roads are not good either.

Ms Feludu says that she rarely has electricity at her factory in Lagos' Ajah suburb.

"I think it's fantastic that the government is really pushing for non-oil exports. But what will help is [addressing] these issues of power and roads, and the costs of getting our products to international markets," she says.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Raptors sign Champagnie to multi-year contract, Harper to two-way deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract. The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season. The native of Brookly

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi