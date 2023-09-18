Nigerian literary giant Wole Soyinka releases new novel in France

Nigerian author Wole Soyinka's third novel, "Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth", has been released in French. The Nobel laureate tells RFI about his inspiration behind the book, which takes place in an imaginary version of Nigeria.

This novel is the fruit of a long lived experience. "Anger, frustration and also puzzlement" are how this book came about, Soyinka told RFI's Catherine Fruchon-Toussaint.

Anger against the country's growing level of corruption and global dysfunction.

"The title comes from external sources: I read one of these Gallup polls conducted around the world, one about which are the happiest people in the world," Soyinka explains.

"I was astonished to find that Nigeria was among the top six, maybe even top three or four. So I started asking myself how we came to earn such an unlikely title.

"That's the question I tried to answer in that work."

The novel follows the adventures of Papa Davina, a wannabe guru who comes back from the United States and finds an unlikely following as the creator of his own religion.

"They're fascinating characters, these Papa Davinas of the world – whether they come from Christianity or Islam," Soyinka says.

"They are really theatrical, even if it's as very bad theatre. The question is how people are so seduced with what, for me, is just an act."

Facing such developments are two friends, a doctor and an engineer, Dr Menka and his oldest college friend, bon vivant and Yoruba royal, Duyole Pitan-Payne, trying to stay sane in a country on the verge of social explosion.



