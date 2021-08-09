Nigerian Igbo Jewish leader arrested with Israeli visitors freed

Raffi Berg - BBC News Online Middle East editor
·4 min read

A leader of Nigeria's black Jewish community, jailed for a month without charge after being arrested with three visitors from Israel, has been freed.

Authorities suspected the visitors had links with a separatist group which had hailed their arrival in Nigeria.

Lizben Agha, from the Igbo ethnic group, was released after appeals, including from another African country.

Practising Jews form a tiny fraction of the Igbo population, one of the largest groups in multi-ethnic Nigeria.

Mrs Agha had been providing assistance to the trio, who came to her community in Ogidi to film part of a documentary.

According to her son Emmanuel, Mrs Agha and her husband Peniel were taken at gunpoint by security forces from their home late at night on 9 July. He says they were driven to the hotel where the visitors, who have dual Israeli-US or Israeli-French citizenship, were staying and where they too were taken into custody.

Emmanuel says his mother and father were released but his mother was then arrested after pleading to go with her guests to act as a mediator.

Mrs Agha was driven to the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the capital, Abuja, where all four were held.

The men say their interrogators suspected they had ties to an insurgent movement known as the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), considered a terrorist group by Nigeria. Ipob seeks to recreate a short-lived independent state of Biafra in the south-east of the country.

Its leader Nnamdi Kanu claims that the Igbo people as a whole are descended from the Biblical Israelites and describes himself as a follower of Judaism, something dismissed as a façade by mainstream Igbo Jews.

Map of Nigeria
States where Ipob wants to establish an independent Biafra

Mr Kanu is awaiting trial in Nigeria on charges including terrorism and treason. Authorities say Ipob has been responsible for attacks on police stations and other public properties in southern Nigeria. The country's President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to crush the group.

Prior to the men's arrests, pro-Ipob media had published pictures the trio had posted on social media of themselves meeting Igbo Jews. The pictures also showed them displaying a Sefer Torah (Jewish holy scroll) they had brought as a gift to the community. The pro-Ipob media proclaimed it to be a sign of Israel's support for their separatist cause.

Voice of Biafra newspaper showing pictures of the Israelis in Nigeria
Separatist media said the men's visit signalled Israeli backing for a breakaway state

"We checked our phones and saw that there's this thing going viral," said Rudy Rochman, one of the group, "that we're here 'as a part of the Mossad [Israeli secret service]' sent to 'free Biafra', but we have nothing to do with this movement, we came purely to document the lives of the Igbo Jews."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ-5KYHNq3z/?utm_medium=copy_link

The three men were held and interrogated for 18 days before being released and deported.

Mr Rochman says while in detention they were kept in a different wing to Lizben Agha and saw her briefly only once when she was being taken to see a doctor.

Mrs Agha is one of the most prominent leaders of the Igbo Jews and agreed to help the men who had come to film part of a documentary on lesser-known Jewish communities around the world.

She was released on bail on Saturday following local and foreign appeals - including the personal intervention of a top government figure from another African country - on humanitarian grounds. Its identity is being withheld due to political sensitivities.

Emmanuel Agha says the family does not know why Lizben was held for 29 days.

"My mother is in poor health and doesn't know why she was arrested," he said. "I asked the prison authorities but they did not give me an answer."

The BBC has approached the Nigerian authorities for comment but has not yet received a response.

There are approximately 12,000-15,000 mainstream Igbo Jews in Nigeria, comprising some 70 active communities. Other more numerous Igbo communities describe themselves as Jewish while following practices which combine elements of Judaism and Christianity. The entire Igbo people is thought to number between 35-45 million out of a total population of about 211 million.

According to Igbo Jewish tradition, the community descends from one of the so-called 10 Lost Tribes of Israel which are said to have disappeared after being taken into captivity when the northern Israelite kingdom was conquered in the 8th Century BC.

Although not officially accepted as Jewish by Israel, Igbo Jews are supported by groups there and around the world who donate to the community, pay solidarity visits and campaign for their recognition.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan appears to yell racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Common mistakes fantasy managers make

    Scott Pianowski is joined by Matt Kelley, who discusses some of the most common mistakes that fantasy managers make and how you can take advantage of those mistakes. The guys also go over their unique perspectives of Kyle Pitts, Adam Trautman, Hunter Henry, Greg Kittle, Tony Pollard and more. In the process, they also discuss which teams to avoid completely, and which ones to load up on playmakers from. Then you’ll learn how to identify these teams by yourself. This episode will make you a smart fantasy player, whether you’re playing in a standard league, DFS or keeper.

  • Yankees, Braves and Phillies on the rise as rivals struggle

    Expectations were so high for the New York Yankees — and their roster is so strong on paper — that seemingly every emotional win is viewed as a potential turning point in their frustrating season. They won five games in a row this past week, although once again, it wasn't all good news. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They're still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they've won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2

  • Beyond Gold: Behind the scenes at the Tokyo Olympics

    A look back at the last few weeks of the Tokyo Olympics through the eyes of the athletes and their social feeds.

  • Bulls finalize sign-and-trade deal for Ball with New Orleans

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have finalized a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Lonzo Ball with with the New Orleans Pelicans. The announcement Sunday night comes after Ball agreed last week to a four-year, $85 million contract with Chicago. The Bulls sent Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, a 2024 second-round draft pick and cash to New Orleans. Ball, a four-year veteran who turns 24 in October and entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, is coming off his most productive season. I

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The