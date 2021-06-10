Nigerian government joins Koo after Twitter gets indefinitely suspended in the country

Earlier this week, the Indian microblogging site Koo, was officially launched in Nigeria after Twitter was indefinitely suspended in the country. Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna announced the same in a post on Koo. Radhakrishna also teased that the platform may soon add the local language support on Koo in Nigeria. Now, in a post shared a few hours ago, Radhakrishna has revealed that the Government of Nigeria is now on Koo. At the time of writing the story, the government already had 1,554 followers on the platform.

"Nigeria is similar to India in terms of language diversity. It has hundreds of regional languages. Koo has a global outlook and will enable micro-blogging in countries that need it the most. We have built a scalable platform, and while we are still enhancing the product, it's already available for use in multiple countries today," Koo co-founder had told PTI earlier this week.

Koo, founded by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, was launched in 2020 as a 'Made in India' alternative to Twitter. It supports multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu and Bengali, among others.

Why has Twitter been banned in Nigeria?

Last week, the Nigerian government announced that it was suspending Twitter indefinitely, a day after the company removed a contentious tweet that President Muhammadu Buhari made about a secessionist movement.

The country's Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government made the move because of "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

With inputs from PTI

