Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido: Other things excite me more than music

·4 min read
Davido singing
Davido is sometimes referred to as the "king" of Afrobeats

When Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido talks about music he is calm and collected. But bring up politics or charity work and he jumps out of his chair.

"I've been doing music for 11 years," he told the BBC's DJ Edu. "Other things kind of excite me more," he continued, while insisting that he was still committed to making music.

He is branching out into making a documentary with Netflix, which he describes as "one of a kind".

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, is also working on a TV game show. "I'm very fun to watch," he joked.

It will be "like Fear Factor" but with girls and tasks. The winner gets "a lot of money" and will be able to go on tour with him.

'Politics gives me a headache'

Outside music he loves news and politics, he says, but he does not see himself making a career switch anytime soon because everything in the country is so chaotic.

Nigeria is currently facing a fuel shortage, university strikes, widespread discontent and widespread insecurity.

"It just gives me headache," he said.

"I cannot destroy all my years of entertaining, making people happy, then switch to [be a] politician and all my career as Davido and every good thing I've done for myself vanishes because that is exactly what will happen," he said.

"A lot of them end up destroying their legacy," he added, referencing high-profile people who enter politics.

Legacy is important to him. He wants to be remembered for being a way maker, creating opportunities, changing minds and lives.

In November Davido gave away 250m Nigerian naira ($608,000; £450,000) to orphanages in Nigeria after he tweeted fans asking them to give him money if they believed he had made a hit song.

He ended up getting more money than he expected, having initially written the tweet more as a joke than as a serious plea for fans to send him cash.

"I got drunk and I tweeted my account number," he said. But those close to him encouraged him to keep the money for himself. "The whole night I had people telling me: 'Yo, it's your money'".

But it was his father, the billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, who convinced Davido to add his own personal cash to the amount, and donate it.

It took three months for him and his team to draw up a list of nearly 300 orphanages to donate to. He plans to make donations every year, he said.

The unconventional son

Starting out in the industry more than a decade ago, Davido said he took an unconventional path compared to others in his family.

For the Adelekes the "blueprint" was to go to school and then "go work for dad". But he did not follow this model.

"My mum passing and my dad being so busy at work gave me time to find myself" and that is when music became his focus. He even "flunked" out of school because it was such a distraction.

His main focus early in his career was to make it big in the US like Akon, but eventually he realised the African sound was where his passions lay.

Initially sceptical about his son's music career, it was not until Davido released his hit song Dami Duro in 2012, that his father saw how far he could go in the industry.

From that moment on, his dad's "billionaire friends" would call to convince Mr Adeleke to let Davido continue with the music. They liked his sound.

A decade later, Davido is in London for a sold-out concert at the O2 arena.

But early on in his career, he did not always feel so welcome in the UK: "I'd rather go home and be treated like a king than go somewhere else and be disrespected."

But, "times are different", he commented, and the Afrobeats genre is now getting the respect it deserves, with Davido among several stars to have built up a global following.

"As the culture is growing the venues are getting bigger, the songs are getting more recognition, and it's amazing to see. It's become it's own genre, which is amazing."

Watch the full interview with DJ Edu for the BBC's This is Africa programme

More about Afrobeats:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Did Martha Stewart and Justin Bieber accidentally leak a new Maple Leafs jersey?

    Martha Stewart had Leafs fans buzzing after an Instagram post for Justin Bieber's birthday.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.