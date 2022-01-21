Nigeria vs Tunisia: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results - AFCON preview

(AFP via Getty Images)

While the manner of Nigeria’s performance in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations will have the Super Eagles in full confidence, they were somewhat unlucky to draw Tunisia in the round of 16.

Now, their opponents barely made much of a statement during their opening three games but still represent a difficult tie, particularly considering some of the other minnows who have progressed.

Still, if Nigeria are going to win the AFCON on Cameroonian soil, these are the exactly the kind of games they need to win.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The AFCON round of 16 clash is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday January 23, 2022.

The Roumde Adija Stadium in Garoua will host it.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tunisia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Mix.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Nigeria vs Tunisia team news

As it stands, neither team have fresh injury concerns.

Nigeria vs Tunisia prediction

Frankly, it’s too hard to look past the Super Eagles following their performances in the group stage.

Nigeria to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nigeria wins: 6

Draws: 8

Tunisia wins: 6