Nigeria 2-0 Sudan LIVE! Awoniyi goal - AFCON 2022 match stream, latest score and updates today

The Super Eagles return to Africa Cup of Nations action today looking to join hosts Cameroon in the last 16 with a game to spare.

Nigeria made the best possible start to the latest edition of AFCON, with Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-half goal deservedly seeing off Mohamed Salah and seven-time champions Egypt in a heavyweight Group D clash in Garoua.

It was a statement victory from Augustine Eguavoen’s side, who will seal their spot in the knockout stages with another triumph at the Stade Roumde Adjia on Saturday afternoon.

Nigeria - whose last AFCON title came in 2013 - will be heavy favourites to beat 1970 champions Sudan, who are appearing at the tournament for the first time in a decade.

The Falcons of Jediane held Guinea-Bissau to a goalless draw in their opener in midweek, with goalkeeper Ali Abu Eshrein keeping out Pele’s 82nd-minute penalty.

GOAL! Awoniyi doubles the lead before half-time

GOAL! Chukwueze fires Super Eagles in front

Nigeria team news: Super Eagles unchanged from Egypt win

Prediction: Nigeria 3-0 Sudan

Half-time

16:51 , George Flood

Nigeria 2-0 Sudan

They’ve spurned quite a few chances, but the Super Eagles are nevertheless very comfortable here and cruising into the last 16 as it stands.

A goal at the start of the half from Chukwueze and another in stoppage time from Awoniyi.

GOAL! Nigeria 2-0 Sudan | Taiwo Awoniyi 45'

16:47 , George Flood

45 mins: The lead is doubled on the stroke of half-time... in bizarre fashion!

There’s a free-kick from the right after Chukwueze is left in a heap.

The ball is initially flicked-on by Troost-Ekong and is then deflected onto the head of Awoniyi, with the ball squirming past Abou Achrine at his near post.

Not the prettiest of goals... but they all count! Finally Nigeria have another goal to show for their efforts.

16:44 , George Flood

41 mins: Some technical difficulties here but that is another sitter missed by Nigeria.

I think it was Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo who couldn’t turn home with the goal gaping.

They should be three or four-nil ahead by now, easily.

16:39 , George Flood

37 mins: Off the line!

Nigeria keep the pressure on and a low ball is slid into Awoniyi, whose effort looks to be heading in but is cleared at the last second.

Desperately unlucky for the Union Berlin frontman.

Nigeria will be wondering how they are not 2-0 up.

16:36 , George Flood

35 mins: A cynical foul from Mustafa Ahmed Saeed Elfadni on Simon gives Nigeria the chance to swing in a free-kick from wide on the left.

There’s an effort on target and a goalmouth scramble but Sudan clear... just!

It was Troost-Ekong with the volley and Awoniyi couldn’t turn home the rebound.

16:33 , George Flood

32 mins: Some nifty interplay there between Omer and Mohamed Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly.

They combine for a tidy one-two inside the Nigeria box, only for Omer to be blocked off and the ball goes behind for a goal kick.

16:31 , George Flood

30 mins: Musab Ahmed Alshareif Eisa is down here for Sudan and will require some treatment after a tussle in midfield.

No real tempo or intensity to this contest at the moment after such a fast start from the Super Eagles.

16:29 , George Flood

28 mins: More Nigeria pressure and another corner from the right, which Sudan goalkeeper Abou Achrine flies towards but gets nothing at all on it.

He’s lucky to have gotten away with that!

Chukwueze celebrates opening the scoring

16:27 , George Flood

16:27 , George Flood

25 mins: Chance for Nigeria!

Iheanacho slides in Awoniyi down that right channel, with the ex-Liverpool forward’s shot then deflected behind for a corner that is easily dealt with by Sudan.

16:24 , George Flood

21 mins: Nothing doing in attack for Sudan just at the moment.

A deep left-wing cross sails past its intended target at the back post.

16:21 , George Flood

18 mins: Plenty of attacking intent from Nigeria in the last few minutes, but just lacking in the final ball as they look to put this Sudan defence under severe pressure.

Sudan do look shaky at the back, with panicked clearances - like that one from another long Aina throw.

16:18 , George Flood

15 mins: That’s a lovely jinking run from Moses Simon, but he’s got limited options and decides to go back and reset as Nigeria keep hold of possession.

His next run is also thwarted as the ball trickles out of play on the far side.

16:17 , George Flood

16:15 , George Flood

12 mins: Action at both ends, but no further chances with Troost-Ekong standing firm as Sudan earn a corner.

More work for Okoye there after a hopeful effort from Mohamed Al Rashed, but he’s comfortable with the save as Nigeria look to quickly pour forward on the counter.

16:12 , George Flood

9 mins: Sudan are keeping the ball really well at the moment - but Nigeria are rather letting them do so.

Gumaa Abas Omer tries his luck with a poor low effort from distance that flies well wide.

16:10 , George Flood

7 mins: To their credit, Sudan have reacted well to falling behind early, getting their foot on the ball and banking some decent possession.

They manage to open up Nigeria, but Yasin Hamed is crowded out as he tries to test Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye at his near post.

GOAL! Nigeria 1-0 Sudan | Samuel Chukwueze 4'

16:04 , George Flood

4 mins: That didn’t take long!

It’s a long throw-in from Ola Aina down the left-hand side, which Sudan totally fail to clear.

The ball is laid off to Chukwueze, who makes no mistake as he fires home to put the Super Eagles in front after only four minutes.

This could be a very long afternoon indeed for Sudan.

16:03 , George Flood

2 mins: Nigeria on the front foot from the off, but Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze can’t chase the ball down and prevent an early Sudan goal kick.

Kick-off

16:00 , George Flood

We are underway in Group D!

Can Nigeria join hosts Cameroon by guaranteeing their place in the last 16?

15:58 , George Flood

The teams are out at the Stade Roumde Adjia and it’s almost time to get underway!

15:44 , George Flood

A reminder of today’s teams, with just over 15 minutes left until kick-off in Garoua...

15:42 , George Flood

Sudan not afraid of ‘superstar’ Nigeria

15:32 , George Flood

Sudan’s young players might have every reason to feel slightly overwhelmed with such a tough test likely in store this afternoon, though 22-year-old midfielder Yassin Hamid insists they will not be overawed.

“In these tournaments we can draw or win. Football is played on the field, not in names,” he said.

“Nigeria are a superstar team and we are a young team, but we will fight to fulfil our ambition to go past the group stage.”

15:27 , George Flood

A look inside the Nigeria dressing room as we build towards kick-off at the Stade Roumde Adjia...

15:15 , George Flood

Nigeria unchanged from Egypt win

15:10 , George Flood

So Nigeria are unchanged from their win over Egypt, with Kenneth Omeruo fit to start in central defence despite being stretchered off in midweek.

Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho leads the line again after his winning goal against the seven-time champions on Tuesday.

Sudan team

15:03 , George Flood

Starting XI: Achrine, Alfadni, Nemer, Karshom, Muhamedin, Khidir, Al Rasheed, Abbas, Hamed, Abdelrazig Omer, Ahmed

Subs: Hakeem, Hassan, Ismaeil, Hasoun, Adam, Makki, Mahjoub, Zakaria, Hussien, Mustafa, Bashir, Maki

Nigeria team

15:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Okoye, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Sanusi, Aribo, Ndidi, Chukwueze, Simon, Iheanacho, Awoniyi

Subs: Ajayi, Musa, Onyeka, Onyekuru, Ejuke, Akpeyi, Iwobi, Ebuehi, Uzoho, Umar, Nwakali, Ndah

Tia: Sudan’s young stars waiting for chance to impress

14:57 , George Flood

Meanwhile, manager Burhan Tia acknowledges the huge challenge facing Sudan today but warns against underestimating what is a young squad.

“We play with a great team with high-level stars, but we will play with a balance between defence and attack,” he said.

“The absence of Mohamed Abdel Rahman is impressive, but we have a number of young players waiting for an opportunity to appear.”

Eguavoen: Nigeria ‘completely focused’ on Sudan

14:52 , George Flood

Nigeria coach Agustin Eguavoen insists he is taking nothing for granted in Group D after that hugely impressive win over Egypt.

“I am happy with the players and their ability to give their best on the pitch,” he said.

“I am focused on winning against Sudan at the moment. I am not thinking about anything else or how we will start our third match.

“We are completely focused on our match against Sudan. Beating Egypt was not easy, and we are looking forward to continuing our victories and qualifying for the next round.”

Stat attack

14:42 , George Flood

Per Opta Sports, today is only the third-ever AFCON meeting between these two nations.

Nigeria beat Sudan 1-0 during the 1976 competition, but were thrashed 4-0 13 years previously.

Whereas Nigeria have won 10 of their last 12 AFCON games, Sudan have won only one of their last 14 dating back to 1972.

Nigeria vs Sudan head to head record

14:25 , George Flood

Nigeria wins: 8

Draws: 4

Sudan wins: 2

Nigeria vs Sudan prediction

14:19 , George Flood

Nigeria might not be afforded so much open space against Sudan but, frankly, their attack looks amongst the best in the competition despite the absences of some key strikers.

Nigeria to win 3-0.

Sudan team news

14:14 , George Flood

Sudan are not expected to make any major changes to their starting XI this afternoon.

However, further forward Al-Gozoli Nooh could replace Yasin Hamed.

Goalkeeper Ali Abu Eshrein will be full of confidence after his morale-boosting penalty save in midweek.

Nigeria team news

14:10 , George Flood

Ahmed Musa could get a run out for the Super Eagles this afternoon if head coach Augustine Eguavoen decides to switch up his attack.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo was stretchered off injured against Egypt, training separately from his team-mates in the aftermath but confident he may still be able to feature.

If not, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi will be expected to partner Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong in the heart of defence.

How to watch Nigeria vs Sudan

14:06 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match live online through the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Nigeria vs Sudan LIVE coverage!

14:02 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations!

After their statement win over Egypt in a heavyweight Group D opener in midweek, Nigeria will be looking to join hosts Cameroon in the last 16 with another victory in Garoua this afternoon.

They face a Sudan side appearing at AFCON for the first time in 10 years, drawing 0-0 with Guinea-Bissau in their opener after a late penalty save from Ali Abu Eshrein.

Kick-off at the Stade Roumde Adjia is at 4pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates!