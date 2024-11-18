Nigeria vs Rwanda LIVE! AFCON qualifier 2025 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nigeria vs Rwanda - LIVE!

Nigeria will want to end their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign unbeaten as they host Rwanda this afternoon. The Super Eagles have already booked their place at AFCON 2025 with time to spare, top spot in Group D wrapped up last week after a draw with Benin.

That means Nigeria cannot be caught, but they will want to end the group on a high note and make it an unbeaten campaign, having won three and drawn two of their five matches so far. With qualification wrapped up, Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman are among those to have returned to their clubs ahead of this match.

Rwanda sit third in Group D, two points behind Benin, and so know they need to not only beat Nigeria this afternoon, but also hope Libya can do them a huge favour in the other match in this group. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:31 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Yusuf back up, Mugisha the latest Rwanda player into the book.

Both midfielders on a booking.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:29 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Now Yusuf requires some treatment, Nigeria players on the end of some rough treatment at the moment.

Osimhen is warming up on the touchline and isn’t looking too happy with what he’s seeing.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:27 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Osayi-Samuel down for Nigeria and he looks in a fair bit of pain.

Bizimana it was who went in late on him, few Nigeria players have gone over to confront him. Not happy with that hack.

Yellow card for the Rwanda midfielder.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:24 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Nigeria haven’t carried much of a threat out wide so far, Lookman’s absence is being felt.

Simon tries to change that, but he’s a couple of yards offside by the time the pass finds him.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:20 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Rwanda’s corner is cleared and Iheanacho can lead the Nigeria break, as he’s picked out on the halfway line.

Poor pass from him, though. He has to turn all the way back and wait for support.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:17 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Bit of a scrappy few minutes, plenty of fouls from both sides.

Rwanda haven’t offered anything yet in attack, Nigeria firmly on top and looking the more dangerous.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:13 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Iheanacho’s shot charged down, corner for Nigeria.

He strolls over to take it. Not a great ball in, though. Rwanda threaten to break but Nigeria get bodies back to deal with it.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:11 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Yusuf left in a heap on the floor, clattered in midfield by Bizimana.

Just a warning from the referee - doubt it will be next time.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:08 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Iheanacho tries a clever spin in his own half, but he gets it all wrong and ends up tripping himself up.

He’s playing on the right wing, with Boniface through the middle.

Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

16:04 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Confident start from Nigeria, already finding space in Rwanda territory.

Dele-Bashiru tries his luck from 25 yards out, scuffs it though and it’s cleared away.

KICK-OFF!

16:02 , Matt Verri

We’re up and running in this final AFCON qualifier!

Here we go!

15:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

Kick-off just a few minutes away, as Nigeria look to wrap up an unbeaten AFCON qualifying campaign and finish 2024 on a high.

Not long now!

15:48 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up in just over ten minutes.

Players will be in the tunnel very shortly. Reminder that Rwanda have to win this match, and even that might not be enough for them to qualify for AFCON.

Nigeria - no pressure on them at all.

Rwanda team news

15:36 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Fiacre, Omborenga, Thierry, Ange, Emmanuel, Bonheur, Ruboneka, Djihad, Mugisha, Nshuti, Dushimimana

World Cup hopes in trouble...

15:29 , Matt Verri

In March next year, Nigeria’s full focus will turn back to their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

It’s not gone particularly well, drawing three and losing the other one of their first four matches.

Nigeria sit fifth in the six-team group, four points behind today’s opponents Rwanda, who lead the way.

Only the side finishing top of the group is guaranteed a place at the World Cup.

Nigeria travel to face Rwanda in March... these two sides are getting very familiar with each other.

Nigeria team news

15:20 , Matt Verri

Here is that Nigeria lineup.

Osimhen drops to the bench, with Boniface leading the line this afternoon.

Iwobi, Ndidi and Bassey among those to also move to the bench.

#SuperEagles Team News in

🟢⚪️



🪨 Osayi-Samuel back in the Starting XI

⚡️ Dele-Bashiru, Onyedika combine in the middle

Stand by...

15:11 , Matt Verri

All the team news coming up very shortly.

Expecting a fair few changes from Nigeria, chance for them to give some new faces a chance.

Eguavoen in the dark over future

14:57 , Matt Verri

Augustine Eguavoen has been in interim charge of Nigeria and led the side to AFCON qualification, but he does not know whether he will remain in the dugout beyond the end of the year.

“The World Cup [qualifiers] will come, but I don’t know if I will be in charge or not,” Eguavoen said in the build-up to this match.

“If I’m in charge, we’ve spoken about it, we know that we have to win every game, and we will approach each game as a final.

“So, let that time come first.”

"Football is not easy"

14:45 , Matt Verri

Kelechi Iheanacho spoke after Nigeria wrapped up top spot in Group D last week.

He was keen to emphasise the hard work that has gone into this successful campaign, despite the Super Eagles making light work of qualification.

Osimhen moving up the list

14:32 , Matt Verri

Victor Osimhen scored a late equaliser for Nigeria against Benin on Thursday, for what was his 23rd goal for the Super Eagles.

That has moved him alongside Segun Odegbami in the Nigeria scoring charts, with the pair in second place.

Only Rashidi Yekini, with 37 goals has more in a Nigeria shirt.

Osimhen already up to joint-second at the age of 25, have to think there’s a big, big chance he finishes top of that list.

Earlier today...

14:19 , Matt Verri

The Nigeria were squad were out for a walk this morning, before making their way to the stadium.

Standard Sport prediction

14:08 , Matt Verri

It is difficult to know what to expect from this clash.

There is nothing on the line for Nigeria, but Rwanda know they have to win if they are to keep their qualification hopes alive.

That should open the match up, with Nigeria’s quality likely proving too good.

Nigeria to win, 2-0.

Nigeria team news

13:56 , Matt Verri

Ademola Lookman and Ola Aina have returned to Atalanta and Nottingham Forest respectively, with Nigeria have already sealed qualification.

Stanley Nwabali’s father died last week and so the goalkeeper is not expected to be involved, with Maduka Okoye likely to feature instead.

How to watch Nigeria vs Rwanda

13:41 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via bet365 Football Live Streaming platform.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:33 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Nigeria vs Rwanda!

The qualifying campaign for AFCON 2025 comes to an end this afternoon, with the Super Eagles having already wrapped up top spot in Group D.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news right here, ahead of kick-off at 4pm GMT.