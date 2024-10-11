Nigeria vs Libya LIVE! AFCON 2025 qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nigeria vs Libya - LIVE!

Nigeria look to continue their strong start to qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as they host Libya this evening. The Super Eagles sit top of Group D, having beaten Benin in September and then played out a goalless draw with Rwanda, and it already leaves them well-placed to ensure they are in Morocco next year.

Augustine Eguavoen remains in charge of Nigeria, who will be grateful to focus on AFCON matters rather than their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. They sit fifth in that particular qualifying group, having won none of their first four matches, and they are in huge danger of missing out on another World Cup.

The Super Eagles are firm favourites to get the job done this afternoon having won their last four matches against Libya, who have not earned a place at AFCON since 2012. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Nigeria 0-0 Libya

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Libya’s first effort on goal is dragged wide.

They’ve been defending for most of the game but are starting to move up the pitch.

Nigeria 0-0 Libya

17:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: Most of the game is being played in Libya’s half but Nigeria yet to really create anything of note.

Nigeria 0-0 Libya

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

06 mins: Super Eagles frustrated thus far. Libya holding them at bay.

Nigeria 0-0 Libya

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Aina’s turn to cross but Libya just about clear.

Nigeria 0-0 Libya

17:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: A nice early move from Nigeria but Onyemaechi overhits his cross.

Super Eagles seeing most of the ball.

Nigeria 0-0 Libya

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

KICK-OFF!

Nigeria vs Libya

16:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Closing in on kick-off!

Nigeria vs Libya

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Libya stars take in the surroundings!

The Libyans having a feel of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium 🏟️



A @redbull to recharge ur energy before kickoff #AFCONQ25 #NGALBY #supereagles pic.twitter.com/PSWUQTArqP — footballtemple (@footballtempleX) October 11, 2024

Confirmed Nigeria lineup

16:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Here’s how the Super Eagles lineup!

#SuperEagles Team News in

🟢⚪️



🪨Captain Ekong leads defence line

⚡️ Onyeka, Iwobi back in the middle

🙌🏽 Boniface , Lookman lead attack #SoarSuperEagles #NGALBY pic.twitter.com/8o0Dgv78AT — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 11, 2024

Nigeria vs Libya

15:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Super Eagles in training!

15:08 , Matt Verri

Nigeria have picked up four points from their opening two matches in the group and now face the side sitting bottom.

There have been signs that the Super Eagles are returning to form and they should have enough to ease to victory on home soil this evening.

Nigeria to win, 2-0.

Nigeria team news

14:57

Nigeria will be without Victor Osimhen for this international break.

The striker is currently out with a muscle injury and has not played for Galatasaray since he scored twice but then come off at half-time against Kasimpasa two weeks ago.

Victor Boniface appears the most likely option to lead the line for Nigeria in Osimhen’s absence.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Nigeria vs Libya

14:47 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will be streamed on Bet 365’s website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:40 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Nigeria vs Libya!

The Super Eagles are back in action as they continue their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaign, having made an unbeaten start last month.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news right here ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm BST from the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.