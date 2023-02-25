Nigerian voters still lined up after election delays

·6 min read

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Frustrated Nigerians cast their ballots into the evening Saturday, hours after the official deadline for joining the voting line in Africa’s most populous nation after late starts and sporadic violence caused delays at polling stations.

Election officials blamed the delays on logistical issues, though other observers pointed to the upheaval created by a redesigned currency that has left many unable to obtain bank notes. The cash shortage affected transport not only for voters but also election workers and police officers providing security.

There were fears of violence on Election Day, from Islamic militants in the north to separatists in the south. Voting was largely peaceful Saturday, though a dramatic scene unfolded in the megacity of Lagos in the mid-afternoon.

Associated Press journalists saw armed men pull up to the voting station in a minibus, fire shots in the air and snatch the presidential ballot box. The shots sent voters screaming and scattering for cover, and ballots strewn across the floor.

And in the northeast state of Borno, at least five people including children, were wounded when Boko Haram extremists attacked voters in Gwoza town, local authorities said.

“The threat was neutralized by the troops of the Nigerian army who responded swiftly and chased the terrorists to the mountains,” said Abdu Umar, Borno's state police commissioner.

Mahmood Yakubu, head of Nigeria’s election commission, said voting would continue late into the evening in places that had recorded violence but now have an adequate security presence.

“We are determined that no Nigerian should and would be disenfranchised,” he said.

Analysts say it won't be clear how widespread and significant the delays and attacks on polling stations were until after the polls have closed.

“Despite the assurances of smooth and credible elections by the electoral commission, the voting process has been very complicated for Nigerians," said Mucahid Durmaz, senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk intelligence company. There have been “widespread complaints about late-arriving officials, nonfunctioning machines, low presence of security and attacks on polling stations," he added.

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after two four-year terms in Nigeria, a West African country where unemployment has soared to 33% even as one of the continent's top oil producers.

Out of the field of 18 presidential candidates, three front-runners have emerged in recent weeks: the candidate from Buhari's ruling party, the main opposition party candidate and a third-party challenger who has drawn strong support from younger voters.

But it remained unclear how many voters were deterred because of the cash crisis, which has left Nigerians with funds in their bank accounts unable to obtain the cash they need for things like gas and taxis.

Kingsley Emmanuel, 34, a civil engineer, said the cash scarcity was a real obstacle for many would-be voters.

“They don’t have the cash to pay for a commercial vehicle and most of them don’t accept (money) transfer,” he said from a polling station in the city of Yola in Adamawa state. “So it is very difficult for them to access their polling unit.”

“Thank God for my friend in the market that helped me with a little token. If not for him, I wouldn’t have been here,” said Onyekwere Goodness, who was at a polling station in Agulu.

The vote is being carefully watched as Nigeria is Africa's largest economy. By 2050, the U.N. estimates that Nigeria will tie with the United States as the third most populous nation in the world after India and China.

It is also home to one of the largest youth populations in the world with a median age of only 18. About 64 million of its 210 million people are between the ages of 18 and 35.

Favour Ben, 29, who owns a food business in the capital, Abuja, said she was backing third-party candidate Peter Obi.

“Obi knows what Nigerians need,” she said. “He knows what is actually disturbing us and I believe he knows how to tackle it.”

Buhari's tenure was marked by concerns about his ailing health and frequent trips abroad for medical treatment. Two of the top candidates are in their 70s and both have been in Nigerian politics since 1999.

By contrast, at 61, Obi of the Labour party is the youngest of the front-runners and had surged in the polls in the weeks leading up to Saturday's vote.

Still, Bola Tinubu has the strong support of the ruling All Progressives Congress party as an important backer of the incumbent president. And Atiku Abubakar has the name recognition of being one of Nigeria's richest businessmen, having also served as a vice president and presidential hopeful in 2019 for his Peoples Democratic Party.

Analysts have said it is one of Nigeria’s most unpredictable elections, with Obi as the surprise candidate in what is usually a two-horse race. But the ruling party’s Tinubu insisted Saturday he would prevail.

Asked if he would congratulate the winner of the election if it is not him, Tinubu retorted: “It has to be me!”

Abubakar also told reporters after voting Saturday that he was “very optimistic” about this year’s election.

For the first time this year Nigeria's election results will be transmitted electronically to headquarters in Abuja, a step officials say will reduce voter fraud. Officials also say they'll be enforcing a ban on mobile phones inside voting booths to prevent vote-buying: images of the votes are usually sent as proof if people have received money to pick a certain candidate.

Since officials in November announced the decision to redesign Nigeria's currency, the naira, new bills have been slow to circulate. At the same time, older bank notes stopped being accepted, creating a shortage in a country where many use cash for daily transactions.

Durmaz says the currency change should have been laid out in a longer timeline before or after the election. Lengthy waits to vote “will likely disenfranchise voters, deepen the electoral disputes and trigger violence.”

“Delays along with reports of voter suppression in Lagos risk aggravating the disappointment among passionate voters in a highly-anticipated election and cause an explosion of violent protests in urban centers,” he warned. “Any outbreak of violence could rapidly embrace ethnic and religious undertones, given the considerable impact of ethnic and religious differences on elections in Nigeria.”

___

Associated Press journalists Grace Ekpu in Lagos, Nigeria; Yesica Fisch in Yola, Nigeria; Haruna Umar in Maiduguri, Nigeria; Dan Ikpoyi in Agulu, Nigeria; Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, and Sam Mednick in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso contributed to this report.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders - Yahoo Finance's top 3 takeaways

    Warren Buffett was in top form in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. The “Oracle of Omaha” railed against deficits and those politicians that slam stock buybacks for the sake of doing so. Buffett played up the need for people to save money and invest for the long-term, two classic Buffett approaches to life. And also in classic Buffett form, the billionaire investor added a dose of life wisdom:&nbsp; “Find a very smart high-grade partner – preferably slightly older than you – and then listen very carefully to what he says,” Buffett said, in a shout to long-time friend and business partner Charlie Munger. What Buffett didn’t mention: (1) Succession; (2) Views on the current stock market’s levels or valuations; (3) FTX’s blowup.

  • Ukraine war: China unveils 12-point peace plan as it calls for ceasefire

    China has called for a ceasefire and peace talks in Ukraine on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

  • Thousands join Berlin rally calling for Ukraine peace talks

    BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people protested in Berlin on Saturday to condemn Germany's supply of arms to Ukraine and call for peace talks to end the war. The organizers were criticized before the protest for downplaying Ukraine’s right to defend its territory from Russian aggression and failing to distance themselves from political extremists on the far right and far left, where pro-Russia views are common. One of the organizers, opposition lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht of the ex-communist Left par

  • Vigils and a wrecked tank as Ukraine's allies mark year of war

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Ukraine's allies around the world lit up buildings in yellow and blue, held protests and candlelight vigils and prepared new sanctions on Moscow on Friday in a collective show of support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. In Berlin, they left a rusting Russian T-72 tank outside the Russian embassy that was destroyed and captured in the first weeks of the war. In Belgrade, pro-Ukrainian groups left a bloody cake decorated with a skull in front of the Russian embassy.

  • Newsroom Ready: Canada’s ambassador to Ukraine marks one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion

    Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza says there is no space for reflection on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, as Ukrainians are still living the reality of war every day. She says that Ukrainians may not be experiencing joy, but they remain hopeful and determined.

  • Teenage pianist who fled Ukraine performs in Liverpool to mark anniversary of conflict

    A teenage pianist who fled Ukraine when war broke out has performed in Liverpool to mark a year since the start of the invasion.Thirteen-year-old Alisa Bushuieva and her mother Svitlana left their home in Kharkiv last February after the city was bombed in the Russian invasion.The young musician, who had previously played for dignitary events in her home country, played the piano to try and lift spirits in refugee camps in Ukraine and Poland, before moving to south Wales and then staying with a host family in Wirral, Merseyside.Source: PA

  • G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

    BENGALURU, India (AP) — A meeting of finance chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies ended on Saturday without a consensus, with Russia and China objecting to the description of the war in Ukraine in a final document. The meeting hosted by India issued the G-20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document stating that there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine. The first day of the meeting took place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Group of Seven major ind

  • All 31 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked by how much money they made at the global box office

    Marvel's most recent film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" premiered at the top of the box office, reaching pre-pandemic levels.

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of LifeMore: With a Recession...

  • Yellen says World Bank nominee's credentials will overcome selection criticism

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that she believes the strong qualifications of the U.S. nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga, will overcome any criticism of the selection process. In an interview, Yellen affirmed her support for the longstanding tradition of the United States choosing the World Bank's leader and Europe choosing the head of the International Monetary Fund. "We've taken this very seriously and tried to identify a candidate that we think brings the right skill set to this job," Yellen said.

  • Rich millennial Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Ex-Goldman Sachs banker seeks mercy in 1MDB case

    Roger Ng, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker convicted for helping to embezzle Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, appealed to a New York court on Saturday not to force him to spend more time in prison. In anticipation of his sentencing hearing scheduled for March 9, Ng's lawyers asked the court to show mercy and to sentence him to the prison time he has already served in Malaysia. Ng, Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, spent six months in a Malaysian prison before he was picked up by the U.S. authorities on Nov. 1, 2018, according to the court filing.

  • US puts forward Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

    Raised in India, Ajay Banga led the credit card giant for more than a decade.

  • Tense moment as Russia's UN ambassador interrupted a minute of silence for victims of Ukraine war at Security Council

    Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.

  • Chaos And Conspiracies: 12 Hours At A GOP Convention That Handed Trump A Loss

    Michigan delegates elected Kristina Karamo, a former candidate for secretary of state, to lead the party, a sign that Trump's grip on the grassroots is loosening.

  • Mike Pence declines invitation to CPAC as event's leader comes under fire

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has declined an invitation to the Conservative Political Action Conference, sources told ABC News. The decision by Pence, who is debating a 2024 presidential run, comes as other notable figures are absent from this year's lineup. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who spoke at CPAC last year, has two events scheduled in Texas as CPAC gets underway in Maryland.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Shocks Fox News Host by Comparing Biden to Hitler

    via Fox NewsTulsi Gabbard on Friday made the wild claim that there’s a historical “connection” between Nazism and the diversity-minded personnel choices made by the Biden administration—a statement that Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t get behind.Gabbard, who seemingly hasn’t missed a chance to bash the Democratic Party as a Fox News contributor since she announced her departure from it last October, said “identity politics” was one factor in her decision.“You see how their agenda of identit

  • An elected Alaska Republican — and member of the Oath Keepers — was censured after asking facetiously if dead children are 'actually a benefit to society'

    The anti-abortion lawmaker, who took part in the January 6 protests, appeared to be trying to make a point critical of reproductive rights.

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Si

  • Zelenskyy shows the simple bedroom at his office that he has called home since Russia invaded Ukraine

    "This is my home," Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the small room, which contains a single bed, a sink, and modest furnishings.