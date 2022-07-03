Nigeria rejects Ukraine online degrees: 'It's not fair'

Chris Ewokor - BBC News, Abuja
·4 min read
Fehintola Moses Damilola with fellow students
Fehintola Moses Damilola, seen here on right with fellow students, had been in Ukraine since he was 17

The message from Nigeria's medical council could not have been more cruel for student Moses Damilola Fehintola.

After being trapped by war in Ukraine earlier this year, it was a relief when he escaped and was able to continue his medicine degree online.

But one day a WhatsApp message in capital letters pinged on his phone, telling him his distance-learning qualifications would not be recognised after all.

The language was cold and formal.

"We wish to inform the General Public that Medical and Dental Degree Certificates issued by Medical Schools from Ukraine from 2022 will NOT be honoured by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria until when normal academic activities resume."

Mr Fehintola gasped as his vision blurred for a moment. "Jesus," he muttered in exasperation.

"What's going on?" his mother asked, glancing across as they drove to a local market in Oyo state. Mr Fehintola mumbled a few words and tried to play it down.

"The news hit me really hard... So many thoughts flooded my mind," he recalls. "I was actually looking forward to graduating from Ukraine irrespective of whatever happened."

He was in his sixth and final year of study at Ukraine's Sumy State University and was months away from finishing, when the city came under siege by invading Russian troops.

Refugees from many different countries - from Africa, Middle East and India - mostly students of Ukrainian universities are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, in eastern Poland on February 27, 2022
Many Africans battled to cross the border into Poland after the outbreak of war in Ukraine

The 22-year-old was left trapped for several weeks before he made it home - he was one of more than 1,000 Nigerians, mostly students, to return from Ukraine.

Despite the raging fighting, Sumy State University and other Ukrainian institutions managed to continue to provide online courses and so Mr Fehintola assumed he would be able to achieve his dream of working as a doctor after all.

However, his plans have now been left in ruins.

"I'm in Nigeria now trying to do clinical practice, because l want to meet the requirements to be able to practise as a doctor in Nigeria," Mr Fehintola told the BBC.

"First l wrote to my own state Ministry of Health requesting to be posted to a hospital, but on getting to the hospital, the medical director there said: 'Oh, you are from Ukraine, was it not the place that the certificates were cancelled by the MDCN?"'

"I was so shocked - I just had to say: 'Yes' because it's the truth. From then on, there was that look, and l know there was going to be a stigma - that attitude of: 'This guy is from Ukraine, his certificate is not valid.'"

The MDCN has not responded to the BBC's request for comment.

Describing the policy as discriminatory, Mr Fehintola said he has thought over the announcement and has chosen to be motivated rather than see it as a drawback.

"l will say this to Nigeria: if that's what Nigeria wants, so be it. I will look for other countries to practise and that will be Nigeria's loss."

Grace Ladi Musa, who was five years into a medical degree at Kyiv Medical University when the war broke out, agrees.

"It's just not fair," she says.

The 23-year-old tells the BBC the plans she had for her life have been turned upside-down - first by the war, then by the revelation that her studies would be considered invalid.

"I hope the Nigerian ministry of education would have a rethink."

Another medical student has even stronger words for Nigeria's authorities.

"Our own country is turning us away," says Emmanuella Oiza, a 17 year old in her second year of medical studies at Sumy State University.

"People are trying to get themselves better educated to come back home and make the country better, but you are sending them away."

The only solution is to mobilise, says 24-year-old veterinary student Samuel Otunla.

He plans to bring together Nigerian returnee students and petition the government to reverse the decision, and accuses it of failing to manage education to the extent that studying abroad is the only option for those who can afford it.

&quot;We want to serve our fatherland. We want to help save lives in our community. That's what pushed us into becoming doctors&quot;&quot;, Source: Moses Damilola Fehintola, Source description: Medical student, Image:
"We want to serve our fatherland. We want to help save lives in our community. That's what pushed us into becoming doctors"", Source: Moses Damilola Fehintola, Source description: Medical student, Image:

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has advised students who are currently studying medicine or dentistry in Ukrainian medical schools to seek transfers to accredited institutions in other countries.

It states that online medical training done in any part of the world falls short of accepted standards, and will not honour any medical degree certificates issued at the end of any online medical training.

"We want to serve our fatherland," says Mr Fehintola. "We want to help save lives in our own community, that's what pushed us into becoming doctors in the first place.

He also pays tribute to Ukraine.

"A country that is able to forge ahead in a war period to make sure their students still get the necessary requirements for studies, they are really the hero of this situation. Trying to rubbish their certificate I think is a slap to the Ukrainian government."

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia's messages with missiles tell West to back off

    The latest in a litany of horrors in Ukraine came this week as Russian firepower rained down on civilians in a busy shopping mall far from the front lines of a war in its fifth month. While much of the attritional war in Ukraine’s east is hidden from sight, the brutality of Russian missile strikes on a mall in the central city of Kremenchuk and on residential buildings in the capital, Kyiv, unfolded in full view of the world and especially of Western leaders gathered for a trio of summits in Europe. Were the attacks a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin as the West sought to arm Ukraine with more effective weapons to bolster its resistance, and to set Ukraine on the path to joining the European Union?

  • Tesla's deliveries fall, hurt by China's COVID-related shutdown

    Tesla Inc delivered 17.9% fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter from the previous quarter, as China's COVID 19-related shutdown disrupted its production and supply chain. The world's biggest electric car maker said on Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, compared with 310,048 vehicles in the preceding quarter, ending a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China had forced Tesla to temporarily suspend production at its Shanghai factory and also affected suppliers' facilities in the country.

  • Fighting intensifies in Kharkiv, continues in 'epicentre' Donbas - Zelenskiy

    STORY: “Brutal hostilities continue along the entire front line, in Donbas - the epicentre, of course, in the cities of the Luhansk region. Hostile activity is intensifying in the Kharkiv region,” Zelenskiy said in the evening video message.Zelenskiy added that Ukrainian forces have driven Russian troops from the town of Ivanivka in the Kherson region.“We continue to put pressure in the south of our state,” he said.On Saturday, Andrei Marochko, an officer of the pro-Russian Luhansk People's Militia, was quoted by Russia's TASS news agency as saying that the militia's red hammer-and-sickle flag was now flying over the administrative building in Lysychansk, although Ukraine's military rejected claims that the city was encircled.Russian forces seized Lysychansk's sister city Sievierodonetsk last month, after some of the heaviest fighting of the war that pounded whole districts into rubble.

  • What happened in the Russia-Ukraine war this week? Catch up with the must-read news and analysis

    The grim search for survivors of the Kremenchuk shopping centre airstrike; Ukraine repels Russian forces from Snake Island; war returns to Kyiv

  • Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning face busy summers

    The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have decisions on unrestricted free agents, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat's contract is up.

  • Three police die in 'pure hell' Kentucky shooting

    The officers are killed along with a police dog as they try to serve a warrant for domestic violence.

  • Ukraine denies claims from pro-Moscow separatists that Lysychansk has fallen

    Pro-Moscow separatists say they have taken control of Lysychansk, Ukraine's last bastion in the eastern province of Luhansk. Russian media showed footage of Luhansk militia fighters marching in the streets, waving flags and cheering.

  • Russians press assault on eastern Ukrainian city

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday. A presidential adviser said its fate would be decided within the next two days. Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. “Over the last day, the occupiers opened fire from a

  • Special Report-Dozens of Russian weapons tycoons have faced no Western sanctions

    As Russia's military continues to pound Ukraine with missiles and other lethal weapons, Western nations have responded in part by targeting Russia's defense industry with sanctions. The latest round came on Tuesday, when the United States issued new sanctions on some arms makers and executives at the heart of what it dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine." But a Reuters examination of companies, executives and investors underpinning Russia's defense sector shows a sizable number of players have yet to pay a price: Nearly three dozen leaders of Russian weapons firms and at least 14 defense companies have not been sanctioned by the United States, the European Union or the United Kingdom.

  • UPDATE 2-At least 3 killed in blasts in Russia's Belgorod near Ukraine - governor

    At least three people were killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border, the regional governor said, after reports of several blasts in the city. At least 11 apartment buildings and 39 private houses were damaged, including five that were destroyed, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted on the Telegram messaging app. Gladkov said earlier the "incident" was being investigated, adding, "Presumably, the air defence system worked."

  • Op-Ed: The West has no business pushing Ukraine to compromise with Putin

    The Ukrainians are the ones fighting and dying. It must be up to them to decide when and how to settle with Russia.

  • Hezbollah sends drones toward Israeli gas rig in disputed waters

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Saturday it had sent three unarmed drones towards an Israeli Mediterranean gas rig, which the Israeli military said it had intercepted. There was no immediate response from Lebanese authorities to the incident, which came amid tensions over the location of the Israeli rig and long-standing but so-far fruitless U.S.-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border. Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Hezbollah was "preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders, which are critical to the economy and prosperity of the Lebanese nation".

  • Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

    BERLIN (AP) — Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany's regulatory agency for energy called on residents Saturday to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases. Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged house and apartment owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency. "Maintenance can reduce gas consumption by 10% to 15% ,” he told Funke Mediengruppe, a German newspaper and magazine publi

  • Argentina's economy minister makes sudden exit

    Martin Guzmán's departure leaves a big question mark over Argentina's future economic policy.

  • WRAPUP 7-Fighting intensifies for Ukraine's last bastion in eastern Luhansk province

    Fighting intensified on Saturday for Lysychansk, Ukraine's last bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk, while blasts shook a southern city after the civilian toll from Russian strikes climbed in towns well behind the front lines. Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador to Russia of the pro-Moscow self-styled Luhansk People's Republic, told Russian television that "Lysychansk has been brought under control," but added: "Unfortunately, it is not yet liberated."

  • Russia seizes control of partly foreign-owned energy project

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed full control over a major oil and natural gas project partly owned by Shell and two Japanese companies to a newly created Russian firm, a bold move amid spiraling tensions with the West over Moscow's military action in Ukraine. Putin's decree late Thursday orders the creation of a new company that would take over ownership of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co., which is nearly 50% controlled by British energy giant Shell and Japan-based Mitsu

  • Sarfaraz Khan: The 'wandering cricketer' on the road to stardom

    Sarfaraz Khan's heavy scoring in domestic cricket has him knocking on the doors of Indian cricket.

  • Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Praises Kourtney Kardashian Amid His Hospitalization

    Shanna Moakler released a statement on Travis Barker's hospitalization, praising Kourtney Kardashian.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.