Nigeria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2022

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Nigeria increased at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 17.6%, increasing from US$9.20 billion in 2022 to reach US$17.60 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments.

In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Nigeria. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Nigeria.

  • Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.

  • Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.

Scope

  • Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Nigeria.

  • Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

  • Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

  • Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

  • Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Nigeria Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

Nigeria Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

  • Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

  • Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Nigeria Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

  • Load Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Nigeria Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Nigeria Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

  • Transaction Value Trend Analysis

  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

  • Average Value per Transaction

  • Number of Cards

Nigeria Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

  • By Age Group

  • By Income Group

  • By Gender

Nigeria General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Gift Card

  • By Closed Loop Gift Card

  • By Retail Consumer Segment

  • By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Nigeria Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

  • By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

  • By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Nigeria Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Nigeria Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Nigeria Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Nigeria Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

  • By Retail

  • By Small Scale Business Segment

  • By Mid-Tier Business Segment

  • By Enterprise Business Segment

  • By Government Segment

Nigeria Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Nigeria Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oarrku

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


