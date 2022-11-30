Nigeria police chief: General Usman Alkali Baba sentenced

Usman Alkali Baba was appointed Inspector General in April 2021

The high court in Nigeria has sentenced the country's police chief to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

The ruling followed a lawsuit by a police officer who was fired in 1992.

The officer challenged his forced retirement, and his dismissal was later quashed in court.

The high court ruled that Inspector General Usman Alkali Baba should serve the jail sentence, unless he reinstates the police officer.

So far the police force has failed to comply.

In a statement, police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the decision to punish his boss as "astonishing".

He said the police force was studying the ruling to decide on what action to take.

"It is instructive to note that the case in point concerns an officer who was dismissed as far back as 1992, a few years after the current IGP joined the Nigeria Police Force," he said.