Nigeria election: Dangers of being religious in a religious nation

Chiagozie Nwonwu - BBC News, Lagos
·6 min read
A group of Christian farmers sing and dance during the Sunday's service at Ecwa Church in Kaduna State - an area afflicted by religious strife
A group of Christian farmers sing and dance during the Sunday's service at Ecwa Church in Kaduna State - an area afflicted by religious strife

Religious intolerance - in one of the most religious countries in Africa if not the world - is one of the issues dominating debate ahead of next year's elections.

It is rare to find a Nigerian who is not devout in a nation that is roughly divided into a mainly Muslim north and a largely Christian south.

The constitution guarantees religious freedom - the country has no official religion and none of its 36 states is allowed to adopt one. It also prohibits religious discrimination.

Yet many who live in areas where they are in a religious minority do feel discriminated against, and live in fear - and with good reason given the history of religious-based violence.

"We don't have freedom to worship. If you dress like a Muslim, you are in trouble. We are just hiding our religion in fear of not being attacked," Ibrahim Bello, a Muslim living in south-eastern Nigeria, told the BBC.

Obinna Nnadi, a Christian who once lived in northern Kaduna state felt similarly fearful: "I felt it was not safe to practise my religion there. I had to pack my family and leave."

A Muslim man practising quaranic calligraphy on a wooden board in Katsina, northern Nigeria - 2019
Islamic law is in place in much of northern Nigeria, while the south is mostly Christian

Neither has much confidence in the authorities to clamp down on intolerance - and Mr Bello says attacks do not always make the news, except those involving the Islamist insurgency in the north-east in which both Muslims and Christians are attacked by militants.

This lack of faith in the political class to deal with such discrimination has become more heated as the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) has upset a cross-party tradition - in practice since the return to democracy in 1999 - of having both a Christian and a Muslim on the presidential ticket.

The incumbent president is Muhammadu Buhari, a northern Muslim, while his deputy is Yemi Osinbajo, a southern Christian.

But the APC ticket for 2023 has Bola Tinubu, a southern Muslim, with Kashim Shettima, a northern Muslim, as his running mate.

Some feel this could inflame tensions. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (Acled) has recorded that the average number of monthly incidents of violence targeting Christians has risen by more than 25% in the last year.

While Acled has not separately captured religion-linked attacks on Muslims - except for attacks by militant groups like Boko Haram - some told the BBC of their experiences, especially in the south-east, an area largely inhabited by members of the Igbo ethnic group.

Aisha Obi is an Igbo Muslim - a growing community. Some are converts, although the majority were born into the faith in the predominantly Christian region.

&quot;They see you as a saboteur&quot;&quot;, Source: Aisha Obi, Source description: An Igbo Muslim in south-eastern Nigeria, Image: Aisha Obi
"They see you as a saboteur"", Source: Aisha Obi, Source description: An Igbo Muslim in south-eastern Nigeria, Image: Aisha Obi

She said women were the prime targets because of their Islamic dress and were subject to a hostility born of the civil war that started in 1967 when Igbo leaders declared independence.

The secessionist rebellion ended in defeat but some wounds are yet to heal with resentment felt towards the Muslim Hausa-Fulani community from the north, which then dominated the government.

"They see you as a saboteur," Ms Obi told the BBC.

"Even inside a vehicle or on a motorcycle, they call you: 'Hausa person, who knows what they are carrying. It could be a bomb.' They feel Igbos are not supposed to be Muslims," she said.

There are frequent attacks on individuals and mosques in the region which the authorities do not take seriously, she says.

"They don't believe us. When we tell them, they accuse us of us wanting to cause religious war."

Rev Caleb Ahima, vice-president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), acknowledges that religious discrimination is a consequence of location.

"In some states like [north-eastern] Borno, Christian religious knowledge is not allowed to be taught. Christians are not given plots of land to build their churches," he said.

Segregation

Rifkatu Aniya, from Kaduna state which has large Christian and Muslim communities, said she had never felt safe since her Christian husband, a pastor, was killed in religious violence that erupted in 2000.

Rifkatu Aniya
Rifkatu Aniya, whose husband died in religious violence 22 years ago, said she didn't feel safe as a Christian in Kaduna city

The state's main city, also called Kaduna, has since divided into Christian and Muslim areas, explains resident Emeka Okeiyi, which impacts on their religious freedom.

"I can't say I have any restriction to practising my faith in the southern part of the city," he said - but he knows of Christians in the Muslim northern suburbs who would not dare set up a church.

There are followers of African traditional religions who also say they face intolerance - especially from those who follow the dominant faiths.

Odinani, or Odinala, was the religion of the vast majority of people in eastern Nigeria before the introduction of Christianity - and is making a comeback with younger people.

Odinani follower Cletus Chukwuemeka Ogbodo says the idea of religious harmony as enshrined in Nigeria's constitution is in stark contrast to how people are treated.

An Odinani shrine in south-eastern Nigeria
Shrines from the traditional Odinani religion are sometimes targeted - with the authorities doing little to stop the attacks

"Pastors burn down shrines. Pastors burn people's ancestral heritages down during 'crusades'," he says about Christian attacks on traditional places of worship.

If the government adhered to the constitutional provisions, it would come to the aid of people and prosecute the perpetrators, he said.

Inter-faith future?

There has been a long legal battle in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, which has seen fierce argument over religious freedom vs secular rights.

It ended this year when Nigeria's Supreme Court upheld a ruling that female Muslim students had the right to wear a head scarf to school.

Malcolm Omirhobo
Lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo maintains if secularism is not the norm, he should be able to turn up to work in court dressed in traditional attire

For Ishaq Akintola, director of Muslim Rights Concern (Muric), it was a victory for Muslims in the south who regularly feel they are not treated fairly.

But for others like lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo, it went against the secular spirit of the constitution.

To make a point he attended court in a traditional outfit - including a beaded gourd necklace and had a white circle drawn in chalk around his right eye like a priest of African religions.

"My fight is for secularity to be the norm," he told the BBC.

When the authorities do intervene tangibly in religious affairs it can also lead to resentment.

To stop religious incitement in Kaduna state, a ban was imposed on preaching last year - limiting it to those who are licensed by a council made up of members of both faiths.

This infuriated some Christian religious leaders, who suggested it was an example of government overreach - in particular Pastor Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry, who accused the governor when it was first proposed of wanting to "Islamise Kaduna" in a sermon that went viral.

But the inter-faith council may be a way to foster local understanding - and could be a blueprint for other states.

Some Muslim and traditional leaders in Kaduna are now joining evangelical worshippers on Sundays - as part of efforts to ease tensions before the polls.

Latest Stories

  • Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu says she plans to dissolve her filler: ‘Natural beauty is a lot prettier’

    Reality TV star says people are being more honest about having cosmetic enhancements

  • Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: 'Parents'

    Kaley Cuoco is glowing in new photos with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey as the two enjoy time together during her pregnancy

  • Nigeria's Asuu university strike: 'Wasted eight months of my life'

    Lecturers agree to resume lessons but the future of Nigeria's universities remains unclear.

  • Migrants Ron DeSantis Had Flown To Martha's Vineyard Now On Track For Special Visas

    The immigrants are being certified as crime victims, making them eligible for U visas, which often lead to green cards.

  • Gunshots reported as huge fire breaks out at Iran's notorious Evin prison

    A huge fire has broken out at Iran's notorious Evin prison - where political prisoners and anti-government activists are held. An alarm was heard as the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran claimed an "armed conflict" was taking place behind the prison walls. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the prison, where now freed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori were detained.

  • FBI offered former British spy behind the discredited 'pee tape' dossier up to $1m to prove Trump-Russia links, report says

    During the trial of the Steele dossier's main source, Igor Danchenko, an FBI analyst said "up to a million dollars" was offered to Christopher Steele.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Why Hockey N.B. is hiring a Black drag performer to lead workshops on respect

    When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Australia ekes out 2-point win over Canada in wheelchair rugby worlds opener

    Canada suffered a rare loss to open play at the wheelchair rugby world championship, dropping a 55-53 decision to two-time Paralympic champions Australia on Tuesday in Vejle, Denmark. The Canadians, ranked sixth internationally, closed to within two points a few times over the final minute of play but didn't record the necessary turnover to give themselves a chance to defeat the world No. 4 Aussies. "It's tough. We have the mindset of winning every game," defenceman Cody Caldwell of Peterborough

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo