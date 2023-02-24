Nigeria election 2023: what are the issues and why is this vote different?

Jason Burke in Lagos
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

When do Nigerians go to the polls and what are they voting for?

On Saturday, up to 94 million voters in Africa’s most populous country and biggest economy will cast their ballots to elect lawmakers and the president. It’s the sixth election since the end of military rule in 1999, and an exercise involving enormous expenditure and logistics, keenly watched across the continent and beyond.

Why does the election matter?

Nigeria faces a host of serious challenges: growing insecurity, a struggling economy, massive debt, deep poverty and a corrupt political class – and this moment is genuinely seen as a potential turning point, with hopes that a fair and credible poll may alter the country’s trajectory for the better, allowing its youthful, creative and entrepreneurial energy to be harnessed for the good of all. Alternatively, it could lead Nigeria towards a very difficult future.

Related: Patients dying as Nigerian cash crisis hits health services before election

Nigeria is regionally dominant and a keystone state in Africa. Matthew Page, an expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, describes the election as a chance for Nigeria’s democratic process “to send a proof-of-life message to the world”. With democracy in retreat across the continent, some analysts say a good election in Nigeria would revitalise the hopes of democratic reformers in other countries, with many of the issues resonating elsewhere.

Everyone recognises that the next decade is vital for the country, which is forecast to become the third-most populous in the world, behind India and China, by 2045.

What have been the issues for voters in the buildup to the vote?

The most obvious are security, with violent crime that was once restricted to more marginal areas now reaching into major urban centres, and the economy, as most people are considerably worse off now than they were in 2015 when the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, started the first of his two terms. Corruption is also an issue for voters.

In recent weeks, a self-inflicted crisis after a poorly executed effort by authorities to replace the country’s banknotes has brought acute hardship and inconvenience. With naira currency so scarce, the poorest simply cannot buy basic foodstuffs or travel to vote. Many are adapting, but only slowly. In the meantime, “people are cashless and desperate … That is adding to tensions around the poll,” says Nnamdi Obasi, the International Crisis Group’s Nigeria-based expert.

What is different about this election?

A lot. One big difference is the size of the electorate, with 10 million more registered voters than in 2019, including many who are very young. A second big change from earlier polls is that the two main parties that have dominated Nigerian politics for decades – the ruling All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic party – have been challenged by a third credible contender: Peter Obi is an energetic 61-year-old who appears a generation younger than his main rivals, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, who are in their 70s and look increasingly frail. More than anything, Obi represents a new kind of politics, reaching out beyond Nigeria’s sectarian and ethnic divides with the promise of dynamic, clean and efficient governance. Whether he will be able to fulfil that if he wins is another question. A final difference is new voting technology, which should cut down on rigging.

Related: Young Nigerians warming to outsider Peter Obi in final race for presidency

Many opinion polls have given Obi a substantial lead, and there is no doubt that the wealthy businessman turned politician has run a very effective campaign. However, analysts and ruling party officials say Obi may have difficulty converting “virtual” support on social media and among the young into enough votes to beat the vast patronage networks, deep pockets and powerful political organisation of his rivals.

Much depends on turnout, which has been woefully low in recent elections. Last year, before Obi launched his campaign, a survey found that just 39% of Nigerians felt close to a political party, a sharp decline compared with 2015. If more than two voters in five reach the voting booths, this will be seen as a boost to Obi’s chances, possibly signalling a wave of support.

When will we get a result?

Official results could take up to five days to be announced after the polls close, but the turnout should become clearer much earlier, along with some of the counts. This should give a sense within 36 to 48 hours of who will lead Nigeria.

Nigerian electoral law makes a runoff unlikely, as the winning candidate needs only a simple majority, provided they get 25% of the vote in at least two-thirds of the 36 states.

Latest Stories

  • Mitt Romney Has A Blunt Message For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Romney fired back at the far-right lawmaker's call for a "national divorce."

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell finding state bar regulators failed to present enough evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst

  • Ex-Arizona attorney general buried report disproving Trump election fraud claims

    Mr Brnovich kept the reports buried as he sought a Senate seat last year

  • An elected Alaska Republican — and member of the Oath Keepers — was censured after asking facetiously if dead children are 'actually a benefit to society'

    The anti-abortion lawmaker, who took part in the January 6 protests, appeared to be trying to make a point critical of reproductive rights.

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b

  • Donald Trump Jr attacked for ‘unvarnished homophobia’ in comments about Pete Buttigieg

    Transporation secretary under fire for Ohio derailment response

  • The Pentagon Is Investigating UFOs That Possibly Turned Off Warheads

    Former U.S. Air Force personnel have testified to the Pentagon that UFOs interfered with nukes back in the 1960s.

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

    For Russia, it's been a year of bold charges and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce resistance, surprising counteroffensives and unexpected hit-and-run strikes. Now, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion that has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to ruins, both sides are preparing for a potentially even more disastrous phase that lies ahead. Russia recently intensified its push to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heart

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • China Calls for Cease-Fire as War in Ukraine Enters Second Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appears to have little chance of winning support from those backing the government in Kyiv. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job Ma

  • Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is Hardening

    (Bloomberg) -- As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine struggles into its second year, his transformation of Russian society is in overdrive.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketChina Calls for Cease-Fire as War in Ukraine Enters Second YearThe

  • Russia will resort to drafting college students to throw more troops at the front lines, Ukrainian intel says

    "It is likely that the mobilization will be carried out by April 1, the beginning of the spring draft for conscription," Ukraine intelligence said.

  • China is using spy buoys in the Arctic, says Canada

    The Canadian military has discovered Chinese spy buoys in the Arctic which are monitoring US submarines and melting ice sheets.

  • Uproar as Fox News host Tucker Carlson gets Jan 6 videos

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy has provided thousands of hours of tape to the Fox News host

  • Kyrsten Sinema’s $300,000 Security Expert Is Tulsi Gabbard’s Sister

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabaySen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) spends more of her campaign funds on security than nearly every other member of Congress—she’s underwritten well over $560,000 for her protection since late 2021—but what’s more unusual than how much she spends is who she spends it on.According to federal campaign finance filings, Sinema’s campaign committees have paid a combined $307,000 in security expenses to an Arizona-registered entity called TOA

  • ‘Three soldiers took turns raping me in front of my children’

    Warning: This article contains graphic content

  • Nikki Haley Defends Confederate Flag In Unearthed Interview

    The 2024 GOP presidential candidate also offered a questionable take on the Civil War in the footage from 2010.

  • Putin 'tried to launch Satan II missile' while Biden was in Kyiv

    Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.

  • Putin-Xi Meeting Threatens Chinese Curveball in Russia’s War

    Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool/ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, even as Putin continues to wage a war in Ukraine that has, at times, caught Xi off guard, according to U.S. intelligence.The Russian president confirmed Xi’s planned trip Wednesday.While China has at times been disconcerted with or surprised by Putin’s approach to the war, according to a U.S. intelligence community analysis from 2022, the upcoming