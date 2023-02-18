Nigeria election 2023: Has Buhari tackled Boko Haram threat?

Mayeni Jones - BBC West Africa correspondent, Nigeria
·9 min read
Children in Potiskom
The security situation has improved in northern Nigeria - but many people still cannot return

When Muhammadu Buhari was first elected Nigeria's president eight years ago, it was on the promise that he would help put an end to the Boko Haram insurgency which has forced millions of people from their homes in the north-east and cost thousands of lives. Eight years on, the region appears safer, with large swathes of territory reclaimed from the jihadist group. But as Nigerians prepare to elect his successor, the true picture is more complex.

Rukaiya Goni lives next to a local primary school that was burned down by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, when it took over the town of Damasak in late 2014.

Boko Haram means "western education is forbidden". The group has repeatedly targeted secular schools, including the kidnapping of over 200 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok.

Nine years ago, Ms Goni fled her home with 11 members of her family, crossing the nearby border into Niger.

"We left because of the insecurity caused by Boko Haram," she tells me in Kanuri, via a translator. "They took over Damasak so we went to Diffa, in Niger." At the time she just had a six-year-old daughter. Her five sons were all born in Niger and returned with her to Damasak a year ago.

"We heard it was safer here now, so we decided to come back," she explains. I ask whether she ever thought she'd be able to return home. "Yes, we wanted to come back to our home town and we prayed daily for peace to return. I feel very happy to be back. There's no place like home."

Rukaiya Goni
Rukaiya Goni lived in neighbouring Niger for years, but has finally managed to return home to Damasak

When asked about his performance on security, President Buhari and his supporters often say that the north-east is a lot safer than it was when he came into power. The fact that people like Ms Goni are able to return home is testament to that. But the region is far from safe.

"Insecurity is still raging here, and most importantly, it's affecting the people we're here to help," says David Stevenson, the World Food Programme (WFP) country director for Nigeria.

"They continue to be displaced, we have new arrivals coming into IDP camps and they're telling their stories that they don't feel safe in their homesteads and in their farms."

Insurgent groups, including Boko Haram, are still able to threaten the security in Borno state despite not holding much territory. A lot of the state is still considered too dangerous to travel across by road. In order to get safely from Damaturu in Yobe state to Borno's capital, Maiduguri, we have to fly in a UN helicopter.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap), which splintered from Boko Haram seven years ago, is also becoming more of a threat. In 2022, it claimed the highest number of attacks since its formation, and it controls strategically important territory around Lake Chad.

There is also evidence that the group's area of activity has spread to the north-west of the country, where they've infiltrated kidnapping gangs.

President Buhari is constitutionally barred from running again, but his inability to completely rid the country of the insurgency, as well as the spread of the violence, has turned some people in northern Nigeria, against his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Dawauru, in the city of Kano, one of West Africa's largest grain markets, wholesaler Mukhtar Garba Intini says he won't be voting for the APC.

Millet seller Mukhtar Garba Intini
Mukhtar Garba Intini wants the APC voted out of power

"Under the APC we've really suffered, we are praying for PDP to come back," shouts Mr Intini angrily. He gets his grain from Maiduguri and says he's always had to deal with insecurity.

"Security is a problem. There are many of our people that went to Maiduguri, up till now we haven't heard from them, we just pray for them."

Insecurity is something travellers in the region contend with daily. When we drive 300km (186 miles) east to Potiskum in Yobe state, we have to use armoured vehicles, as kidnapping gangs roam the roads.

Businessman David Oyebamiji lives in the southern city of Ibadan, but travels to Potiskum every month to buy grains and beans to sell down south. As he contemplates casting his vote, he says insecurity has driven up food inflation.

"Things didn't used to be this expensive before, but due to the situation of the country - the insecurity, the Boko Haram issue, the price of things has increased. Farmers can't farm safely so everything is expensive."

He explains that in the last four years, during President Buhari's second term in office, the price of a 105kg (230lb) bag of beans has doubled.

He won't say who he'll vote for but he has one wish: "In order for business to be better, the issue of security has to be dealt with first."

Faded Boko Haram graffiti on a wall in Damasak
Boko Haram may be gone, but evidence of their control remains throughout the region

President Buhari's inability to deal with security is one of the reasons supporters of Atiku Abubakar from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) think he might be in with a chance of winning the northern vote this time round. It helps that he's the only main candidate to come from the north.

Dolly Kola-Balogun is a businesswoman and PDP supporter who lives in the capital, Abuja.

"I'm not supporting the APC because I feel they've failed as a political party at the national level. They've failed to tackle the insurgency in the north-east, and now there are other issues including kidnapping for ransom."

She thinks that the large number of young people who've registered to vote could work in Mr Abubakar's favour, even though at 76, he's the oldest of the three main candidates. Some 40% of the 10 million newly registered voters are under 35.

"More young people are engaged this time. In the south they're more pro-Obi but northern youth are more pro-Atiku."

More than half of registered voters, about 49 million people, live in northern Nigeria, and traditionally turnout has been higher in the region than in southern cities like Lagos. Winning over northern voters could potentially help secure the ticket.

Another indictment of the ruling party's performance is the 1.6 million people who are still internally displaced in Borno state, due to the fight against Boko Haram.

Damasak IDP
More than a million people remain displaced in Borno state

Hawa Goni, 25, left her village in Dikwa, Borno state, seven years ago. "Boko Haram were killing people's husbands and kidnapping people, that's why I decided to flee with my husband," she explains.

After a short spell in Maiduguri, she tried moving down south to Lagos, Nigeria's biggest city, hoping for a better life, but they only lasted a year. "It was too difficult, very expensive," she tells me. "We couldn't manage."

Now she's back in Maiduguri, but aid has been cut to the camp where she lives, as part of a drive by the state governor, a member of the APC, to encourage internally displaced people to head to their homes and become less dependent on aid.

It's had devastating consequences: her nine-month-old baby, Amina, is malnourished and relies on emergency food rations from a government-run clinic in the camp, supported by the WFP. She is being given a highly nutritious paste made out of peanuts for six months, to help get her body weight up.

Rights groups and think tanks have criticised the state government's decision to close down the camps, saying it has pushed over 200,000 people into deeper suffering and destitution.

Like many other households in the camp, the only source of income for Hawa Goni's family is the firewood her husband collects and sells. He doesn't earn anywhere near enough to feed her family.

&quot;We have suffered a lot... we just want food and shelter&quot;, Source: Hawa Goni, Source description: Displaced person in Maiduguri, Image: Hawa
"We have suffered a lot... we just want food and shelter", Source: Hawa Goni, Source description: Displaced person in Maiduguri, Image: Hawa

She takes me to her tent in the camp and shows me a nearly empty plastic container of millet. That's all the food they have left. As she talks to me, she tells me she can't answer all my questions because she feels faint. She hasn't eaten all day.

"It's been like this for about five months now. Parents with six children are entitled to monthly rations of rice, maize and beans, but we don't always get them on time. Sometimes it takes more than a month or two to get them, and that won't do for us, especially with six children."

The state government has stopped the WFP from distributing food aid in Maiduguri. It's taken over the distribution of some emergency rations, but delivery has been patchy.

Hawa Goni is not able to vote because she doesn't have a voters' card, but she says she hopes there will be a change of government.

"We have suffered a lot. We don't care about clothing and other material things, we just want food and shelter."

She wants to return to her home in Dikwa, but much of the area is still too insecure.

Hawa Goni and her daughter Amina
Hawa Goni's daughter Amina is only nine months old and is receiving treatment for malnourishment

None of the main election candidates make direct mention of Boko Haram or Iswap in their manifestos. They do however have suggestions for how to tackle jihadists more broadly.

Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC wants to create "highly trained and disciplined anti-terrorist battalions with special forces units." He also wants to "win the hearts and minds" of communities affected by the insurgency by offering them emergency and economic support.

Mr Abubakar, the main opposition candidate, wants to deal with the insurgency by using "alternative approaches to conflict resolution, such as diplomacy; intelligence; improved border control; traditional institutions; and good neighbourliness." He also wants to bring more development to the north-east.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party proposes to increase regional cooperation to secure borders, and "prosecute criminals, bandits and terrorists to end impunity".

None of the main candidates gives details for how much these initiatives would cost, or how they would fund them.

But whoever replaces President Buhari will need a clear plan if they're to make good on the promises he made eight years ago. The continued presence of insurgent groups and their spread to other parts of the country could pose a threat to stability in Africa's most populous nation.

map of Nigeria
map of Nigeria
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic
Nigeria election graphic

Latest Stories

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • Top Putin Ally Warns Zelensky Could Get Neck ‘Twisted’ in Coup

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via REUTERSUkraine will soon be facing off with a military coup, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko baselessly predicted in a rage-fueled interview with reporters Thursday.“Things may come to the point when the military will come to Kyiv and twist the politicians' necks—Zelensky's too,” Lukashenko said, intimating that he thinks the Ukrainian people are fed up with war. “The Ukrainian military will come to Kyiv and put everyone into their places. Because they

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • GOP Rep. Andy Ogles claimed to fight international sex crimes and be an economic expert. Like George Santos, his real resume tells another story.

    Andy Ogles' resumé embellishments come on the heels of fellow Republican Congressman George Santos' avalanche of lies about his past.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • Alberta premier willing to collaborate on climate issues if Ottawa meets 'non-negotiable' conditions

    Alberta's premier has penned a letter saying she will collaborate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on certain climate and energy-related initiatives — if Ottawa agrees to certain terms. The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau met on Feb. 7, during which Smith said the prime minister expressed a willingness to collaborate on attracting investment and workers into Alberta's energy sectors while reducing Canada's and Alberta's net emissions. In the letter released Thursd

  • 4 US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed ISIS leader in Syria

    Four U.S. service members were wounded by an explosion during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria on Thursday night. A senior ISIS leader who was killed in the mission set off the explosion, officials said. "Last night, during a partnered U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded," said a statement from U.S. Central Command.

  • MTG dismisses newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley as simply George Bush 'in heels'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, was quick to try and puncture Nikki Haley's claims to be a fresh face for the Republican Party.