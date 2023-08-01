Niger: UK tells nationals to stay inside amid unrest

Security forces on the back of a vehicle in Niger

British nationals in Niger are being urged to register their whereabouts with the UK government amid unrest sweeping the West African country,

Violent protests have broken out in Niger after a military junta seized control of the government last week.

France, Italy and Spain are all preparing rescue flights, but the Foreign Office have not announced any plans to evacuate people.

It has urged British nationals in the country to stay indoors.

The UK Foreign Office is understood to be closely monitoring the fast-moving situation and is keeping its plans under review.

Its travel advice has been updated to advise against all travel to Niger.

It is unclear how many British nationals are in the country, but it is thought to be fewer than 100.

Officials are thought to be liaising with other countries on the ground, including France, the former colonial power in Niger.

The government in Paris announced evacuation plans for the roughly 600 French nationals in the country after hostile crowds surrounded its embassy on Sunday.

It said a limited number of flights would take place "very soon" because of the "deteriorating security situation" in the capital city Niamey.

A statement from the French foreign ministry said it would also help other European nationals leave the country if necessary.

The Italian government said it was putting on a "special flight for those (Italians) who want to leave the country", AFP reported. It said there are around 500 Italian nationals in Niger.

German citizens in Niger - who are thought to number fewer than 100 - have been urged to leave the country aboard planes organised by France.

The Spanish government said it is preparing to evacuate around 70 of its citizens.

On Sunday the UK government announced it was suspending long-term development assistance to Niger in response to the coup, but will continue spending on humanitarian aid.

Andrew Mitchell, the minister for development and Africa, called for the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum to be "immediately reinstated to restore constitutional order".