Niger soldiers announce coup on national TV

Soldiers have gone on national TV in Niger and announced that they have carried out a coup.

They said they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the West African country's borders.

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been held by troops from the presidential guard since early on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed Washington's "unwavering support" in a call to Mr Bazoum.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said he had spoken to the president and offered the UN's full support for him.

Mr Bazoum is a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militancy in West Africa.