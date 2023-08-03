Niger: President Mohamed Bazoum calls on US for help after coup

Breaking News image

Niger's ousted leader has urged the US and "entire international community" to help "restore... constitutional order" after last week's coup.

In an opinion piece in the Washington Post, President Mohamed Bazoum said he was writing "as a hostage".

Unrest has erupted in the west African state since he was overthrown.

The country is a significant uranium producer and lies on a key migration route to North Africa and the Mediterranean.

"Fighting for our shared values, including democratic pluralism and respect for the rule of law, is the only way to make sustainable progress against poverty and terrorism," Mr Bazoum wrote.

"The Nigerien people will never forget your support at this pivotal moment in our history."