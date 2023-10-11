Niger military rulers order UN official out as US cuts aid

Niger's post-coup military rulers have demanded that the United Nations coordinator in the West African country leave Niger before Saturday.

The Niger foreign ministry said in the statement dated Tuesday and seen on Wednesday by the press that the government had ordered the UN's resident and humanitarian coordinator, Louise Aubin, "to take all necessary measures to leave Niamey within 72 hours".

In a statement dated 10 October, Niger's foreign ministry accused the UN of using "underhanded manoeuvres" instigated by France to prevent its full participation at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) last month and in subsequent meetings of UN agencies held in Vienna and in Riyadh.

The military regime in power in Niamey has already criticised "the perfidious actions" of the UN chief, saying that they were "likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country".

Niger's current foreign minister is Bakary Yaou Sangare. Before the coup, he was Niger's ambassador to the UN.

He was scheduled to go to UNGA's gathering, but, finally failed to send an application to represent Niger.

The matter was finally deferred and no representative from Niger was added to the speakers' list.

The UN in Niamey said it had no immediate comment.

US reactions

This decision comes as the United States has announced that it has decided to cut aid to Niger.

Washington earlier Tuesday declared that Niger's ousting of a democratic government had been a coup.



