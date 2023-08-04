Niger media guide
Niger's underdeveloped media sector reflects the country's poverty and low levels of literacy, which constrain media development and limit public access to some platforms and outlets.
The threat from jihadists is a further challenge to the media sector and those who work in it.
Radio is the most important medium, particularly popular among rural and often illiterate audiences. Over 200 stations are licensed. Local relays of foreign radio stations are popular.
Television viewing is restricted by limited access to mains electricity, though a number of privately owned channels compete with the state broadcaster.
There are a substantial number of print media titles but readership is largely limited to the educated, French-speaking urban population.
BBC World Service broadcasts in Hausa in the capital (100.4 FM). There are also FM relays of Voice of America (VOA).
Internet and social media usage is low. There were 3.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 13% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most-used social network.
Press
L'Enqueteur - pro-opposition newspaper
Le Sahel - and its Sunday edition Sahel Dimanche are the leading state-run newspapers
Niger Express - news website
Journal du Niger - news website
Tamtam Info - pro-government news website
ActuNiger - a leading private news website
Niamey et les 2 Jours - pro-government news website
Niger Diaspora - website aimed at Niger people living abtroad
Sahelien - regional website based in Bamako, launched in 2014 with backing from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) focuses on news in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali
Television
Tele-Sahel - state-run
Africable TV - pan-African Mali-based channel
Radio-Television Tenere (RTT TV) - also operates Radio Tenere, one of Niger's most popular radio stations.
Radio
La Voix du Sahel - state-run, sole national station; broadcasts in French, Arabic, Hausa and vernacular languages
Radio Saraounia - private
Anfani FM - private
R&M (Radio et Musique) - private
Tenere FM - private
News agency
Agence Nigerien de Presse (ANP) - state news agency, all ANO's output is in French