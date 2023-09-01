Niger junta bans UN agencies and global NGOs from 'military zones'

Niger's Interior Ministry has announced it's stopping UN agencies and international NGOs from working in military "operation zones" as the country experiences a security crisis following a military coup.

A statement broadcast on national radio did not specify which regions in Niger were affected.

Niger has been experiences terrorist attacks in some of its border areas.

In recent years, a new centre of insecurity has emerged in the extreme southwest of Niger, a region known as the "three borders" (Niger-Mali-Burkina Faso) where terrorist groups often carry out deadly attacks targeting both military and civilian population.

Attacks have been staged by armed groups who have controlled the southern region of Libya since the overthrow of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, as well as terrorist groups based in northern Mali.

EU sides with Ecowas

Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers on Thursday agreed sanctions on coup leaders in Niger, but reserved judgment on whether they would support military action by a regional force to restore the ousted government.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said sanctions would mirror those applied by West African regional body Ecowas and would include humanitarian exemptions.

“We expressed our full support for the efforts of Ecowas to put maximum pressure on the Nigerien junta", Borrell told journalists.

(with newswires)



