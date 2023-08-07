Niger coup: Junta shuts airspace citing military intervention threat

Niger's junta leaders were cheered by thousands of supporters at a defiant rally in Niamey on Sunday

Niger's coup leaders have closed the country's airspace until further notice, citing the threat of military intervention from their neighbours.

It comes after the Ecowas group of West African states demanded President Mohamed Bazoum be reinstated by Sunday.

There has been no sign of a military response and no statement from Ecowas.

France warned citizens against any travel to Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, which have sided with the junta, and Air France suspended all flights.

Mali said it and Burkina Faso, both also ruled by juntas following recent coups, would send delegations to Niger to "express solidarity".

lFlightradar24 showed a transport plane had flown from Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, and landed in Niger hours after airspace was closed.

Map

The growing instability in the region compelled former colonial power France on Monday to warn its citizens against travelling to the Sahel region, and for those still there to be cautious due to anti-France sentiment.

"It is essential to limit travel, to stay away from any gatherings and to keep themselves regularly informed of the situation," reads a statement from the foreign ministry.

The junta in Niger on Sunday said it had information that "a foreign power" was preparing to attack the country, after military chiefs from Ecowas, a bloc of 15 countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Ghana, drew up a detailed plan for use of force.

It had issued a 23:00 GMT Sunday deadline to Niger's junta leaders to stand down and restore the elected president.

However, following the passing of the deadline, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the bloc's commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, said that while "all the elements" had been worked out about an "eventual intervention", the body wanted "diplomacy to work".

Story continues

Bola Tinubu, president of the main regional power Nigeria, was however facing considerable domestic opposition to intervene in Niger, with senators voting against military intervention.

Local media reported that there was strong opposition from senators representing states near the long border between the two countries.

President Tinubu has repeatedly threatened junta force but needs approval from the National Assembly for any foreign venture.

Italy and Germany have both called for an extension to the deadline to reinstate President Bazoum so that a diplomatic solution can be found.

Mr Bazoum was deposed on 26 July, and Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of the presidential guard, later proclaimed himself the new leader.

The military takeover has been internationally condemned, France and the rest of the European Union, as well as the United Nations and the United States.

Hundreds of foreigners have been evacuated from Niger since the coup.

The coup leaders seem to be showing no sign of willingness to cede power, and on Sunday thousands of their supporters rallied defiantly at a stadium in the capital Niamey.

Burkina Faso and Mali earlier warned they would treat any outside military intervention in Niger as "a declaration of war" against them. The countries are both Ecowas members but have been suspended from the bloc since being taken over by the military.

Niger is a significant uranium producer - a fuel that is vital for nuclear power - and under Mr Bazoum was a key Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa's Sahel region.

Niger coup: The basics:

Where is Niger? It's a vast country in West Africa, and one of the poorest countries in the world.

Why was there a coup? The military said it seized power because of insecurity and the economic situation, but there have been suggestions it came after reports the coup leader was about to be sacked.

What next? It's feared the military may seek to switch allegiance to Russia and close French and US bases there; for their part, Niger's neighbours have threatened to use force to end the coup.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in the region? If it is safe to do so, email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.