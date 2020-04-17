Nigella Lawson just won the 'when I was 20' lockdown challenge

Nigella Lawson has shared the most brilliant throwback picture for the 'when I was 20' challenge (Getty Images)

Nigella Lawson has taken on the latest lockdown challenge and her entry is so good no one else need apply.

The TV chef decided to throw her hat into the ‘when I was 20’ challenge, a trend which sees people digging through their photo albums to share a throwback picture of them aged 20.

By her own admission, the culinary queen was not 20, but 23 when the image was taken, but there’s no denying it is one hell of a sultry snap.

The black and white image features Nigella with long hair falling seductively over one eye, smokey eye make-up and suggestive smile.

Forget the awkward snaps of people’s 20-year-old selves, Nigella’s entry just won the whole challenge, something that didn’t go unnoticed by her 2.6 million followers.

Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020

“Too good, should be illegal,” one follower wrote.

“Blimey! This feels like a paradigm shift in the meme,” another commented.

“GAME OVER. (Seriously though, that picture has brightened my day xx),” another quipped.

“I think the earth just shook from that mic drop,” another user tweeted.

too good, should be illegal — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 16, 2020

Nigella Lawson has shared a throwback snap, pictured here in 1989 at the Booker Prize dinner (PA Images via Getty Images)

A young looking Nigella Lawson signing copies of her her first cook book, 'How To Eat' in 1998. (Getty Images)

Nigella isn’t the only celebrity to share a nostalgic snapshot to social media. Earlier this week Hugh Grant wowed fans to a throwback shot of him in a fetching leopard print ensemble.

Actress Busy Philipps also jumped on the throwback bandwagon sharing a picture of her with poker-straight hair, wearing a navy quilted bomber jacket.

“Me at 20. Do I win something?” she captioned the tweet.

Me at 20. Do I win something? pic.twitter.com/DYXkI7e6qe — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 16, 2020

It seems social media challenges are helping to keep people occupied during social distancing.

Earlier this week, Halle Berry took on the pillow challenge and absolutely rocked it.

The #QuarantinePillowChallenge trend has seen Instagram users style up their bedding, specifically their pillows, and share the sartorial results online.

The 53-year-old actress belted a fluffy pillow at the waist, to imitate the silhouette of a gown, and accessorised the look with heels, sunglasses, and an oversized floppy hat.

And boy did she nail the look.

The actor also pulled a fierce high-fashion pose as she was snapped in her back garden during coronavirus quarantine.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” she captioned the snap, with a laugh crying emoji.

Earlier this week Nigella Lawson treated her fans on social media to a glimpse of her stunning garden.

The TV chef’s outdoor space showed a sweet dining area surrounded by a pagoda and littered with pots and trees entwined with twinkly fairy lights, revealing she’s a woman who loves a fairy light all year round.