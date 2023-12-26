Nigella Lawson Is 'Self-Conscious' to Say 'Microwave' After Her Infamous Mispronunciation

“I tend to refer to it as the ‘you know what’ now," the British chef joked when talking to BBC about the 2020 viral moment

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Nigella Lawson addresses her controversial "microwave" pronunciation

Nigella Lawson is setting the record straight on her iconic mispronunciation.

Three years ago, the celebrity chef mispronounced “microwave” as “mee-krow-wah-vay” on an episode of her U.K. cooking show Eat, Cook, Repeat. The British chef, 63, was explaining the steps on how to make brown butter colcannon when the interesting pronunciation slipped from her mouth.

"I still need a bit of milk, full fat, that I've warmed in the mee-krow-wah-vay," she said in the clip, which quickly caused an uproar on social media.

“I wasn’t quite aware I’d said it because that’s what I call it at home,” Lawson said told BBC’s Jon Kay for an episode BBC Breakfast, which aired on Christmas.



At the time, people were debating if Lawson really pronounces “microwave” that way, so the chef clarified that she does but “not because I think that's how it's actually pronounced.”

Now, Lawson said the whole ordeal has changed the way she pronounces the word — again. “It’s made me quite self-conscious,” she told Kay. “I tend to refer to it as the ‘you know what’ now.”

Despite some critics, she said that many supporters got in touch with her saying that they relate to her silly mishap.

“And what’s quite interesting is that a lot of people got in touch with me to tell me what their family mispronunciations are because so many families do have that,” she explained. “They mispronounce a word either because a child in the family could never say it properly and that’s become part of their family language or just because they make jokes and they stick.”

In 2021, Lawson told PEOPLE she understood why some viewers thought she was serious about the pronunciation. "I did it with a straight face, I suppose," she said.

