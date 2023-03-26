Nigella Lawson’s recipe for Sunday night chicken noodle

I see in my notes I’ve called this Sunday night chicken noodle, and it’s true I do often cook this, or a version of it, on Sunday nights. But if I do, I almost certainly have to have a rerun on Monday evening. It soothes and bolsters, and can be adapted happily to what’s in your fridge, really.

Serves 1

sake 4 tbsp

mirin 3 tbsp

soy sauce 1 tbsp

garlic 1 fat clove, crushed with flat of knife

dried red chilli pepper 1

free-range chicken breast 1

fresh noodles 100g

choi sum or other Oriental greens a handful

chicken stock 500ml (a cube is fine)

oil 1 tbsp, plus a few drops of sesame oil

fresh coriander

Mix the sake, mirin, soy, garlic and chilli. Cut the chicken into strips, put in a bowl and cover with this marinade. Leave for an hour.

Cook the noodles in boiling salted water and throw in the choi sum for the last 2 minutes’ cooking. Drain. Heat up the stock.

Into a hot wok or frying pan pour the oils, and when they in turn are hot throw in the pieces of chicken and toss about till cooked. Pour over the marinade and when it’s bubbled nearly away and the chicken is glossy and dark, put the noodles in a bowl, pour the stock over them and top with the pieces of wok-bronzed chicken.

Sprinkle over some freshly chopped coriander and eat.

From How to Eat by Nigella Lawson (Chatto & Windus, £14.99)