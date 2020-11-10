Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat review – all hail cookery’s queen of hearts

Sumptuously tender underneath, with a molten centre; but enough about me. After Nigella Lawson removed her chocolate banana tahini pudding from the oven and drizzled it with date molasses (“Sticky toffee pudding in a bottle,” she confided), it was time to use those bananas skins.

“There’s something so gratifying about using every last scrap,” she told us before adding a little turmeric and salt to the skins, then cutting them into interesting shapes. She shredded her skins with a fork to make them look like, as she put it, “gagh, which is a Klingon delicacy”. Well, yes, Nigella, but consulting the relevant Star Trek message boards revealed to me that gagh consists of intergalactic worms. Happily, no worms suffered in the making of Nigella’s banana skin and cauliflower curry; it is vegan. She stipulated just one thing: don’t use light coconut milk. “I beg you,” she said with imploring eyes like Diana’s when telling Martin Bashir of her desire to be queen of people’s hearts.

If, during second lockdown, you find yourself looking at empty supermarket shelves where the tealights should be, it’s because Nigella’s runners have bought them all with the covetousness others reserve for loo roll and pasta, so that she can disport herself in her decorous pomp.

“Food,” she sighed as she passed from drawing room to kitchen, “is more than just sustenance.” Especially if you can get someone else to do the dishes and you have a kitchen so commodious that it seems to include a cabinet, lit with a red bulb, that houses the biggest range of chilli pastes in this hemisphere. She even has a knife the blade of which is decorated with a leopardskin pattern.

So much of Nigella’s output involves viewers being seduced into buying not just her allied new cookery book, but the whole lifestyle of conspicuous consumption. It’s not only me who wants what Nigella has, namely, a candy pink Le Creuset casserole that uncannily matches her beautifully tailored coat; not only me who is putting a kitchen knife with a decorous leopardskin motif on their Christmas list. Let the gouging season begin!

Let’s not be mean-spirited. This was a taut half-hour with four soothing, simply explained recipes for lockdown, three of which I will be making before this godawful year is done to cheer myself up. Thanks for trimming back on the lifestyle footage, Nigella, and for giving temperatures for fan ovens. Gone are the expendable elements, such as the extras of friends and children who turn up to nosh on what she has just made. Gone, too, are the risibly laborious lifestyle sequences, such as the one a few Christmases ago where she arrived at a country cottage that had been lit by longsuffering researchers, had a solitary cocktail and then retired, leaving the camera crew, one suspects, to spend the rest of the night putting out the lights.

What remains is laugh-out-loud bonkers, though, especially those establishing shots of an Instagrammable London from the Paddington films. Try fitting the Hornsey Road into that fatuous, socially exclusionary fantasy of a mise en scène, Nigella.

No matter. The curry and the cake are on my to-do list, as is the recipe that Nigella told us was inspired by a tweet from everybody’s favourite leftwing activist of Bangladeshi heritage, Ash Sarkar. Fish finger bhorta is to Sarkar what a madeleine was to Proust. Bhorta involves a base of onion (ideally fried in first-press rapeseed oil), chilli, garlic, ginger and, possibly, a little wilted spinach, plus some mashed ingredient – here fish fingers. Not the posh ones, counselled Nigella as she squashed them with a spatula, since they have too high a ratio of fish to breadcrumbs. Mix the bhorta and fingers together in a pan, decorate with pickled red onion and ready yourself for a vicarious Proustian rush with a twist. I am so in!

Maybe I’ll even try her lamb shanks with noodles and aromatic broth, which she billed as a “true lockdown life enhancer”, complete with gochujang chilli paste and crispy chilli on top. “This is bowl food at its best,” she told the camera sidelong. “I am instantly invigorated and at the same time suffused with shoulder-lowering serenity,” she sibilated sensually.

And then, with just a hint of Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard and a suggestion in her eyes of Joan Crawford in the last reel of Mildred Pierce, Nigella told the camera: “I’m ready for total immersion now.” She sat down on her own and began the ceremonial slurping to the exultant soundtrack of the Supremes’ I Hear a Symphony. How lovely to see a TV chef really enjoy their food.

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat is on BBC Two on Mondays at 8pm