Nigel Owens hits out at Rassie Erasmus after Springbok chief's latest referee rant

Charlie Morgan
·5 min read
Nigel Owens hits out at Rassie Erasmus after Springbok chief's latest referee rant


Nigel Owens has condemned the behaviour of Rassie Erasmus after the latter posted a series of videos that appear to question decisions made by referee Wayne Barnes during South Africa’s 30-26 loss to France on Saturday evening.

Erasmus has only recently returned to match-day activities following a ban for appearing in an hour-long video that criticised the performance of Nic Berry in the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions last year.

Since that suspension ended in September, though, he would appear to be unrepentant. Last week, Erasmus tweeted a clip of a breakdown leading to Ireland’s second try in South Africa’s 19-16 loss and followed that up over the weekend with five videos from the defeat by France. All but one of them ended with an apology, apparently aimed towards supporters of the Springboks.

Barnes was officiating in his 101st Test match, going past Owens to become the most experienced official of all time. The episode has left Owens baffled.

“I saw these come up and I was thinking ‘is this his genuine profile? Is he doing this?’” said Owens in an exclusive interview for the Telegraph Rugby Podcast.

“To me, we don’t need that in the game and I’d have thought he’d have learned his lesson by now, if it is him doing this. There’s a procedure in place. If you’re not happy about decisions, or you have questions about decisions – as every coach would have – referees can’t get everything right, there is a process to go through.

“You send your timeline to the referee manager, which would be Joël Jutge at World Rugby, and they would look at that with the referee. Then they would reply to the coach and say: ‘Yeah, this could have been penalised’ or ‘the referee is correct here’. Or, like a lot of things in rugby, it’s: ‘This is a grey one. This is what the referee feels and it’s his interpretation of it [but] it could well have gone the other way’. That’s the nature of the game.

“Once you start putting things out there on social media questioning decisions, that’s not what this game is about, I don’t think. I don’t think this it’s right and I don’t like it. Go through the proper channels, and as long as everyone is open and honest and transparent… that is the way forward, not [to do it] on social media.”

'We don't want it to become a refereeing trial by social media'

Owens, who retired from refereeing at the end of 2020, combines farming with a role as a referee coach for the Welsh Rugby Union and helps to select officials for United Rugby Championship (URC) fixtures. He acknowledged that coaches have expressed frustration to him over review processes.

“If the process is not working, then there needs to be an honest review and discussion around how we can make a process work so that everybody is happy with it,” Owens added. “If we can’t arrive at that, then we have a problem.

“Across social media, I don’t think, is the right way to do it. If there are issues with the process, then it needs to be sorted out by everybody concerned – and the sooner the better, because we don’t want it to become a refereeing trial by social media of the rights and wrongs of a decision.”

Although Erasmus has not seemed to take issue with a red card issued to Pieter-Steph du Toit in the first half, he has appeared to question what was ruled as a forward pass by Willie le Roux in the second period of his team’s loss in Marseille, as well as two different penalties conceded by South Africa for offside and various perceived offences from France.

Owens labelled Barnes as “one of the best” when it came to explaining his rationale on the field and suggested his friend would be able to rise above any criticism stirred by Erasmus’ actions.

“There are great pressures on referees,” Owens said. “Wayne is a great friend of mine and a great referee as well. You will hear about this, you will see it because you can’t avoid it these days, particularly if you are on social media yourself. Within you as a referee, there is something – and it doesn’t mean that it’s easy or it’s nice or that you like it – that allows you to deal with it, otherwise you just couldn’t do the job.

“Wayne will go through that game, do his own review with his performance reviewer and his own with the referee manager, and there will be an honest feedback system as well. If there are any questions Rassie has raised, they will be answered through the proper channels, I would like to think.

“When you do hear these things, it does disappoint you as a referee, but you can’t let it affect you. When I was refereeing, you got people having a go at you in the public domain, sometimes privately with an email or a text, and you just have to rise above that.”

