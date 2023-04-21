Nigel McNair Scott, entrepreneur and landowner who showed a Midas touch while mining in Malaysia – obituary

McNair Scott: deeply involved in Hampshire life

Nigel McNair Scott, who has died aged 77, was a property entrepreneur and Hampshire landowner who also ventured in precious metals and the outer frontiers of rocket science.

McNair Scott’s first career was in mining, but his major corporate involvement was as finance director and chairman of the property investment group Helical Bar. Founded in 1919, the company’s original business was in engineering and steel reinforcement. By the mid-1980s it was a listed “penny stock” controlled by McNair Scott’s brother-in-law Lawrence Kelly – and an ideal vehicle for a plan hatched by McNair Scott and a Kensington neighbour, Michael Slade, to create a new property venture with access to public markets.

Having backed Slade’s existing property interests into the company and sold its steel business, they went on – under Slade’s flamboyant leadership but with McNair Scott’s steady hand as finance director – to a run of success in office and industrial developments, turning Helical Bar into one of the best performing shares of the era.

In the mid-2000s, sensing an overheating market, they returned £100 million to investors – including substantial pay-outs for directors. McNair Scott told an interviewer he planned to spend his on “cigarettes, whisky and wild, wild women”; though he did no such thing, £100 invested in Helical Bar in 1986 would have become £10,000 by the time he stepped down as an executive in 2012. He continued as non-executive chairman until 2016.

Loved by a wide circle of friends, Nigel McNair Scott was gentlemanly and light-hearted in style – but shrewd and bold in business. Redeploying his mining experience, he was involved alongside Helical Bar in the creation of Avocet Plc, which aimed to corner the market in tungsten by acquiring all the productive mines outside China.

McNair Scott at the London Marathon

Although that ploy eventually failed, the company also acquired a gold prospect in Malaysia, where McNair Scott turned out to have a Midas touch. After first unsuccessful drillings in the jungle, he pointed and said: “Dig there” – and the borehole hit the seam of gold. He was chairman of Avocet until 2012.

Most far-sighted of all his interests was Reaction Engines. In 2003, his cousin Adrian Berry, the former Daily Telegraph science correspondent and 4th Viscount Camrose, introduced him to a team of rocket scientists who were developing new forms of propulsion to make space travel and high-speed flight more feasible and sustainable.

Passionately convinced of the venture’s potential, McNair Scott provided seed funding and raised further investment from his own connections and later from industry players including Boeing, BAE and Rolls-Royce. Though it frustrated him that serious backing for such ground-breaking technology was so hard to find on this side of the Atlantic, as chairman of Reaction Engines he saw it grow to employ 240 people in its Oxfordshire laboratories and to develop research programmes with the US and UK governments.

Nigel Guthrie McNair Scott was born on September 6 1945, the fifth child of Major Ronald McNair Scott and his wife Mary, daughter of William Berry, 1st Viscount Camrose – who was proprietor and editor-in-chief of The Daily Telegraph until his death in 1954, and whose family continued to own the title until 1986. Nigel’s sister Valerie married the historian Thomas Pakenham, 8th Earl of Longford.

He married Anna Colquhoun, daughter of an Eton housemaster

Nigel was educated at Eton and read PPE at Christ Church, Oxford. After qualifying as a chartered accountant with the City firm of Dixon Wilson, he joined the mining and engineering group Charter Consolidated, spending two years in South Africa with its shareholder Anglo-American Corporation.

Asked to propose a new strategy for Charter Consolidated, McNair Scott recommended abandoning engineering – but in the early 1980s the board decided to do the opposite, disposing of its mining interests with unhappy results. McNair Scott went on to be a director of the precious metals business Johnson Matthey before embarking on the Helical Bar venture.

Nigel McNair Scott married, in 1968, Anna Colquhoun, daughter of an Eton housemaster. The marriage was an exceptionally happy one; their home bordered Lord Camrose’s Hackwood Park estate near Basingstoke, and both were deeply involved in Hampshire life, he as high sheriff in 2012 and deputy lieutenant, she as a county councillor.

His wide-ranging charitable commitments included Winchester Cathedral Trust, the Grange Festival opera, the Hackwood Arts Trust and fundraising for the Marsden Hospital. He was treasurer of the British Dyslexia Association and honorific Vice Admiral of the Mary Rose, the Tudor warship conserved at Portsmouth.

In 2020 McNair Scott publicly announced his intention to write Eton out of his will, following the dismissal of a teacher who had questioned “radical feminist orthodoxy” in an online lecture.

He is survived by his wife Anna and their four sons.

Nigel McNair Scott, born September 6 1945, died April 7 2023